Thomas J. Henry Law Ignites Texas with Statewide Fourth of July Celebrations

Powerhouse Law Firm Sponsors Family-Friendly Events in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio & Corpus Christi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Independence Day, Thomas J. Henry Law is going big — Texas big — by bringing joy, patriotism, and unforgettable experiences to families across the Lone Star State. Lighting up skies across Texas, Thomas J. Henry Law is the proud sponsor of six major Fourth of July events, all aimed at celebrating freedom, fostering unity, and giving back to the communities the firm calls home."As a firm deeply rooted in Texas, we believe in showing up — not just in the courtroom, but in our communities,” said Thomas J. Henry. “These events are our way of saying thank you, honoring the values we all share, and giving families moments they’ll never forget.”Red, White, and BOOM – Sponsored Events Include:• Mathis Freedom Fest (Mathis – Saturday, June 28th)• Mayor Guajardo’s Big Bang Celebration (Corpus Christi – Friday, July 4th)• Star Spangled Fest (Austin – Friday, July 4th)• Fair Park Fourth (Dallas – Friday, July 4th)• Freedom Over Texas (Houston – Friday, July 4th)• Fourth of July Celebration (San Antonio – Friday, July 4th)Across each market, Thomas J. Henry’s sponsorship helps create meaningful, family-friendly experiences for the thousands of Texans who attend. From shaded VIP areas and kid zones to live music, local food vendors, and spectacular firework displays, these events are designed to bring communities together in celebration.These family-friendly celebrations are fun and filled with music, fireworks, food, and community spirit — exactly the kind of energy Thomas J. Henry Law is proud to support.More Than a Law FirmAt Thomas J. Henry Law, excellence goes far beyond the courtroom. The firm has built a reputation on its deep-rooted commitment to community, family values, and meaningful causes that uplift Texans across the state. From the unprecedented Feast of Texas, which delivered 3.5 million meals to families in need, to the Annual Turkey Giveaway that’s provided more than 150,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to South Texas families, and school supply drives that have equipped more than 500,000 Texas students — every effort reflects one powerful truth: for Thomas J. Henry, community always comes first.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law is a nationally recognized personal injury firm, handling all types of accident claims and representing clients in mass tort, product liability, child injury, and whistleblower protection cases nationwide as one of the largest law firms in Texas.Thomas J. Henry is a prominent personal injury attorney who grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reputation for aggressive advocacy and a client-centered approach. His firm has successfully represented clients in complex cases across the nation, securing substantial verdicts and settlements. Beyond his legal practice, Thomas J. Henry is deeply committed to community service and philanthropic endeavors that contribute to the well-being and development of the Coastal Bend region.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.I: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

