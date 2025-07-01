Sandwich Panels Market to Reach $39.16 Billion Globally by 2031 | Key Players: Dana Group, 3A Composites

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sandwich panels market garnered $20.21 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $39.16 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample PDF (221 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17408 Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global sandwich panels market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted in temporary closure of all construction activities.Various manufacturers in the sandwich panels market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This in turn, directly impacted the sales of sandwich panels companies.Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials. These factors negatively influenced the growth of the sandwich panels market.However, with the introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease, the market is getting back on track.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sandwich panels market based on product type, end user, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on end user, the non-residential segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on product type, the polystyrene panels segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes segments including polyurethane panels and polyisocyanurate panels, glass wool panels and others.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Sandwich Panels Market Request HereBased on application, the walls and floor segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes roofs and cold storage segment.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Players:Leading market players of the global sandwich panels market analyzed in the research include 3A Composites, Arcelor Mittal Construction, Arconic, Arpanel, Dana Group, Extreme Panel Technologies, INC., Fischer Profil GmbH, INGREEN SYSTEMS, ISOMEC SRL, Italpannelli, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group, Marcegaglia, Metecno group, Nucor Corporation (Nucor Building Systems), Premier Building System, INC., and Rautarukki Corporation.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sandwich panels market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 