Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,422 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Appoints 83 to Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the second quarter of 2025.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

Appointments made in the second quarter of 2025 are listed below.

ACT 264 Advisory Board

  • Alice Maynard, Underhill
  • Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven
  • Heather Freeman, Hyde Park
  • Laurie Mulhern, Bennington

Board of Pharmacy

  • Kate-lyn Trucott, Lyndonville
  • Marvene Martinez, Vergennes

Board of Professional Engineering

Building Bright Futures Council

  • Dimitri Garder, North Bennington
  • Libby Daghlian, Winooski
  • Sharron Harrington, Burlington
  • Xusana Davis, Montpelier

Caledonia County Sheriff

  • Brandon Thrailkill, Lyndonville

Caledonia County Assistant Judge

Capitol Complex Commission

  • Jireh Billings, Plymouth
  • John Hollar, Montpelier

Clinical Utilization Review Board

  • Coleen Horan, M.D., Montpelier
  • Jennifer Chambers, Baltimore, MD

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

  • Honorable Katherine Hayes, Brattleboro
  • Mercedes King, White River Junction
  • Peter Brown, Manchester, NH

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, And Deaf/Blind Advisory Council

  • Amelie Briggs, Shelburne
  • Dr. Linda Hazard, Moretown
  • Julie Porter, Colchester
  • Kate Parrish, Hanover, MA
  • Rebecca Lalanne, Vernon
  • Sharon Henry, Hinesburg
  • Tracy Hinck, Norwich
  • Anne Daly, Brattleboro
  • Katharina Cahill, Waterbury Center

Franklin County Assistant Judge

Human Rights Commission

  • Aditeei Lagu, Essex Junction

Justice of the Peace

  • Krista M Rodrigue, Canaan
  • Justin Wright, St. Albans

Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission

  • Jay Hooper, Randolph Center

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens' Advisory Panel

  • J. Randall Pratt, Wolcott

Parole Board

  • Angela A. Chicoine, Essex Junction

Passenger Tramway Board

  • Parker Riehle, South Burlington
  • Scott J. Reeves, Stowe

State Infrastructure Bank Board

  • Dani Delaini, Brattleboro

State Labor Relations Board       

State Rehabilitation Council

  • Ana Russo, Middlesex
  • Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury
  • Helena Kehne, Adamant
  • Krista Siringo, Bristol
  • Laura Flint, Waterbury
  • Sarah Launderville, Williamstown
  • Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester
  • William Garrison Meirs, Essex Junction

State Veterinary Board 

  • Anne Murphy, Weybridge
  • Danielle Teehan, Newport
  • Jessica Alexander, Jericho

Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council

Vermont Apprenticeship Advisory Board

  • Chris Damato, Derby Line
  • Greg Gove, Danville
  • Jeff Wimette, Fairfax
  • Jerry Baake, Pewaukee, WI
  • Pam Benoit, Barre

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

  • John Connor, Berlin
  • Victor Rivas, Bondville

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

  • Alana Ojibway, Wilder
  • Charles Calley, Newbury
  • Linda Savoca, Cabot

Vermont Community Development Board

Vermont Economic Development Authority

Vermont Economic Progress Council

  • Heather Chase, Chester
  • Mark Nicholson, West Danville
  • Michael Keane, North Bennington
  • Mike Donohue, Shelburne
  • Rachel Smith, St. Albans

Vermont Humanities Council

  • Candace Lewis, Georgia
  • Joseph Antonioli, Williston
  • Kathryn Santiago, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission

  • Harold Howrigan, Fairfield
  • Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans
  • Nicole Foster, Bridport
  • Rob Howe, Tunbridge

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

Vermont State Board of Nursing

  • Andrew D. Kehl, Hinesburg
  • Krystal Disorda, Brandon

Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees

Working Lands Enterprise Board

  • Stephanie Pope, Bridport
  • Susie Walsh Daloz, Middlesex

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Appoints 83 to Boards and Commissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more