Governor Phil Scott Appoints 83 to Boards and Commissions

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the second quarter of 2025.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.

Appointments made in the second quarter of 2025 are listed below.

ACT 264 Advisory Board

Alice Maynard, Underhill

Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven

Heather Freeman, Hyde Park

Laurie Mulhern, Bennington

Board of Pharmacy

Kate-lyn Trucott, Lyndonville

Marvene Martinez, Vergennes

Board of Professional Engineering

Building Bright Futures Council

Dimitri Garder, North Bennington

Libby Daghlian, Winooski

Sharron Harrington, Burlington

Xusana Davis, Montpelier

Caledonia County Sheriff

Brandon Thrailkill, Lyndonville

Caledonia County Assistant Judge

Capitol Complex Commission

Jireh Billings, Plymouth

John Hollar, Montpelier

Clinical Utilization Review Board

Coleen Horan, M.D., Montpelier

Jennifer Chambers, Baltimore, MD

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

Honorable Katherine Hayes, Brattleboro

Mercedes King, White River Junction

Peter Brown, Manchester, NH

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner

Deaf, Hard of Hearing, And Deaf/Blind Advisory Council

Amelie Briggs, Shelburne

Dr. Linda Hazard, Moretown

Julie Porter, Colchester

Kate Parrish, Hanover, MA

Rebecca Lalanne, Vernon

Sharon Henry, Hinesburg

Tracy Hinck, Norwich

Anne Daly, Brattleboro

Katharina Cahill, Waterbury Center

Franklin County Assistant Judge

Human Rights Commission

Aditeei Lagu, Essex Junction

Justice of the Peace

Krista M Rodrigue, Canaan

Justin Wright, St. Albans

Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission

Jay Hooper, Randolph Center

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens' Advisory Panel

J. Randall Pratt, Wolcott

Parole Board

Angela A. Chicoine, Essex Junction

Passenger Tramway Board

Parker Riehle, South Burlington

Scott J. Reeves, Stowe

State Infrastructure Bank Board

Dani Delaini, Brattleboro

State Labor Relations Board

State Rehabilitation Council

Ana Russo, Middlesex

Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury

Helena Kehne, Adamant

Krista Siringo, Bristol

Laura Flint, Waterbury

Sarah Launderville, Williamstown

Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester

William Garrison Meirs, Essex Junction

State Veterinary Board

Anne Murphy, Weybridge

Danielle Teehan, Newport

Jessica Alexander, Jericho

Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council

Vermont Apprenticeship Advisory Board

Chris Damato, Derby Line

Greg Gove, Danville

Jeff Wimette, Fairfax

Jerry Baake, Pewaukee, WI

Pam Benoit, Barre

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

John Connor, Berlin

Victor Rivas, Bondville

Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs

Alana Ojibway, Wilder

Charles Calley, Newbury

Linda Savoca, Cabot

Vermont Community Development Board

Vermont Economic Development Authority

Vermont Economic Progress Council

Heather Chase, Chester

Mark Nicholson, West Danville

Michael Keane, North Bennington

Mike Donohue, Shelburne

Rachel Smith, St. Albans

Vermont Humanities Council

Candace Lewis, Georgia

Joseph Antonioli, Williston

Kathryn Santiago, Burlington

Vermont Milk Commission

Harold Howrigan, Fairfield

Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans

Nicole Foster, Bridport

Rob Howe, Tunbridge

Vermont Rail Advisory Council

Vermont State Board of Nursing

Andrew D. Kehl, Hinesburg

Krystal Disorda, Brandon

Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees

Working Lands Enterprise Board

Stephanie Pope, Bridport

Susie Walsh Daloz, Middlesex

