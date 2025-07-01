CHITA Showcases Luxury Living at 2025 SummerFest

CHITA, a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, is excited to announce that it is an official sponsor of this year’s SummerFest.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and accessible luxury, is excited to announce that it is an official sponsor of this year’s SummerFest . Held along Lake Michigan in downtown Milwaukee, the festival runs Thursday to Saturday across three weekends: June 19th-21st, June 26th-28th, and July 3rd-5th.CHITA is where craftsmanship meets affordability, priding itself on its mission: “to make luxurious, durable, and thoughtfully designed furniture accessible to everyone.” By striking the perfect balance of quality, style, and affordability through top-selling products like the Ohana 4-Seat Zero Gravity Modular Reclining Sofa, CHITA elevates your home with pieces you’ll cherish for years to come.This year, CHITA has partnered with SummerFest as part of its MEGA SUMMER GIVEAWAY event, offering over 6,000 prizes and more than 100 “10% off” coupons. Additionally, customers can view some of CHITA’s best-selling products at this year’s SummerFest, including its Blair Industrial Wood Seat Counter Stools, Elara Rattan Outdoor Rocking Swivel Accent Chair, Acker Rope Outdoor Bistro Set with Swivel Chair, and Blythe Upholstered Adjustable Height Swivel Bar & Counter Stools. Customers can use the code “Summer15” to get 15% off their purchase of these items.Spend your SummerFest with CHITASummerFest, presented by American Family Insurance, is known as “The World's Largest Music Festival,” featuring over 600 breakout and chart-topping artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Hozier, Riley Green, and more. In addition to the performances, attendees have the opportunity to participate in experiences, activities, and events, as well as interact with leading brands like CHITA.CHITA is grateful for the opportunity to be an official sponsor at such a significant music event. Over the first weekend, more than 1,000 people participated in CHITA’s events, and the team was able to make impactful connections with attendees.“At Summerfest 2025, CHITA invites attendees to take a break, take a seat, and take in the moment, says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “Along the scenic Lakewalk, CHITA transforms the space into a haven of chic relaxation to enjoy performances by industry-leading musicians.”CHITA is featured at a booth located at the south end of the Summerfest grounds, highlighting its signature products and engaging directly with attendees. The team set up a furniture lounge on-site and sponsored the following products during SummerFest]CHITA Products Featured at SummerFest2025:Elara Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with Rocking Chairs and Coffee Table – 5 Seats ( https://bit.ly/4en1dfC ): 6 Piece Conversation Set with a Modern Farmhouse Vibe. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this set is a seamless blend of rustic charm and contemporary design.Acker Rope Outdoor Bistro Set with Swivel Chair ( https://bit.ly/4kcyYBJ ): Stylish & Inviting Bistro Set – This 3-piece patio set is intricately woven with durable olefin rope, creating an airy and textured appearance that blends seamlessly with outdoor settings.Blythe Upholstered Adjustable Height Swivel Bar & Counter Stools ( https://bit.ly/4kao4fE ): Sleek, sturdy, and designed to impress, this bar stool blends artistic flair with everyday comfort. Its unique curved silhouette features a dual-layer backrest that adds a touch of sophistication while cradling your spine for all-day support.In addition to getting a chance to explore CHITA’s premium-quality furniture, SummerFest attendees will be able to receive goodie bags and participate in exclusive giveaways.For those interested in attending but have yet to buy tickets, CHITA is offering customers a chance to attend for free by ordering an item from their website anytime before June 30. Orders prior to that date will receive their tickets via email.To learn more about CHITA and its participation at SummerFest, visit here. About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals—they're the standard for modern living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.