Robotics Technology Market to Become a USD 349.8 Billion Industry by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

A robot is a programmable machine that can perform various tasks independently or with minimal human involvement.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotics technology is an interdisciplinary field that involves the integration of engineering, computer science and other fields of science to design, develop, and deploy robots. Robotics technology includes the design, building, operation, and utilization of robots in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, agriculture, and logistics.According to the report, the robotics technology industry generated $87.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $ 349.8 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2032.The rise in the need for automation and safety in organizations, the rise in availability of cost and energy-efficient robots, the increase in integration of robots in several industries, and the rise in labor and energy costs are the major factors that drive the growth of the global robotics technology market. However, high initial and maintenance costs and lack of awareness among SMEs are the major factors that impede the growth of the global market. Furthermore, growth in the adoption of robotics technology in emerging countries and the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.The report provides a detailed analysis of these leading players in the global robotics technology market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/125 Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global robotics technology market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of robotics technology continues to grow across various industries and rising demand for robotic hardware components to build and deploy new robotic systems. However, the software segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to robotics software which enables service providers to automate various tasks, leading to increased productivity.Based on application, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global robotics technology market. An ongoing trend of industrial automation and Industry 4.0, where smart factories integrate robotics, AI, and IoT technologies to optimize production processes and supply chain management. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective robotics technology to protect patient privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/125 Based on robot type, the traditional industrial robots segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global robotics technology market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because industrial robots have been widely used in manufacturing and industrial settings. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the cobots segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of cobots was primarily driven by their versatility, ease of use, and ability to collaborate with humans in various tasks and industries, further is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global robotics technology market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The region's robust industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, has been an early adopter of robotics technology that is anticipated to propel the growth of the robotics technology market, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.Buy this Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The market players operating in the robotics technology market analysis are ABB Ltd, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli International AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

