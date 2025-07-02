NanoResearch, Inc. Launches ThermalQube™ Series: Advanced Thermal Materials for Performance, Lifespan, and Energy Reuse

ThermalQube™ goes beyond insulation—it enables energy-smart systems.”” — Dr. David Noye

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NanoResearch, Inc. proudly unveils the ThermalQube™ Series, a patent-pending family of advanced multifunctional thermal material systems engineered to mitigate short-duration high temperature spikes and manage long-duration extreme heat.Built for seamless integration into electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace systems, medical devices, robotics, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the built environment, the ThermalQube™ Series delivers dual functionality: shielding components from damaging thermal events and harvesting waste heat for cooling and power generation. These materials also enable ambient thermal regulation for environmental comfort, making them ideal for residential and commercial use.“ThermalQube™ goes beyond insulation—it enables energy-smart systems,” said Dr. David A. Noye, Founder & CEO of NanoResearch, Inc. “We’ve developed a passive material technology platform that combines waste heat harvesting for cooling and power supply with thermal protection against both sudden spikes and prolonged extreme temperatures—key causes of device failure and shortened life in systems such as power electronics, solar panels, and batteries. In testing, ThermalQube™ demonstrated up to at least a 20% improvement in system efficiency and a twofold increase in component lifespan, all within a modular, original equipment manufacturers (OEM)-adaptable solution.”This next-generation innovation addresses both thermal runaway and thermal leakage, common in conventional materials. It features bidirectional thermal buffering, extending protection across environments. This advanced material platform is optimized for OEM integration at the component, device, equipment, or system level, helping manufacturers improve product performance, reduce warranty risks, and meet regulatory and sustainability goals.About NanoResearch, Inc.NanoResearch, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a deep-tech company focused on invention and innovation. The firm specializes in energy harvesting, energy storage, advanced thermal management, nanomaterials, and AI-assisted product design. Our breakthrough technologies support industries spanning aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, clean tech, and medical devices.We are proud recipients of NSF, NASA, and DOE funding, and we collaborate with top U.S. universities to accelerate innovation and talent development. Through proprietary IP, contract R&D, and strategic partnerships, NanoResearch transforms bold ideas into market-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.