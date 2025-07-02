Crespo London Dry Gin from Ecuador Takes Top Honor at Inaugural Miami Global Spirit Awards

Over 40 Countries Represented as More Than 100 Spirits Make U.S. Judging Debut in Historic Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1st Annual Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) held May 19–21, 2025, at the beautiful Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort in Sunny Isles, Florida, concluded with resounding success, spotlighting world-class spirits from across the globe and awarding top honors to emerging and established brands alike.With entries from over 40 countries, including more than 100 products never before judged in the United States, the MGSA has already established itself as a prestigious and influential international competition.The Best of Show was awarded to Crespo London Dry Gin from Samborondón, Ecuador, marking a significant global achievement and raising the profile of South American distillation excellence on the world stage.Additional Best in Category winners include:• Minden Mill Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Minden, Nevada, USA) – Best Bourbon and Best American Whiskey• Sauza 1873 150th Anniversary Extra Añejo – Best Tequila• Roxx Vodka (Scottsdale, Arizona, USA) – Best Vodka• Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old – Best Rye• Indri Dru Single Malt by Picadilly Agro, India – Best World WhiskeyEddie Rivkin, Founder & CEO of both the Miami and Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, shared his pride in the inaugural Miami event:"We are thrilled with the high level of global participation in our first year in Miami, despite challenges in the spirits industry and global politics." The energy, the diversity, and the sheer quality of the products we judged surpassed even my highest expectations. Miami is now officially on the global spirits competition map.Steve Beal, Chairman of the MGSA Judges Panel and one of the most respected names in the global spirits industry, commented:“The Miami Global Spirit Awards delivered an incredibly diverse and dynamic range of spirits, many of which have never been presented for evaluation in the U.S. The level of craftsmanship and innovation on display was truly impressive and speaks to the importance of giving emerging markets and new producers an international platform like this.”Following the completion of the inaugural MGSA, preparations are currently underway for the Second Annual Miami Global Spirit Awards, scheduled to take place in the spring of 2026. The MGSA remains the only U.S.-based competition offering robust post-show benefits, including potential distribution opportunities in key American markets and access to an exclusive e-commerce platform reaching 42 states.For a complete list of winners, visit www.miamispiritawards.com/awards (available on July 3rd)For more information, visit www.MiamiSpiritAwards.com Media Contact:Marketing & CommunicationsMiami Global Spirit Awardsmarketing@miamispiritawards.com________________________________________The Miami Global Spirit Awards is committed to credibility, innovation, and opportunity. Judged by globally recognized experts through a completely double-blind process, MGSA offers unparalleled value to producers seeking global recognition and U.S. market access.

