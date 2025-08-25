Houzeo Launches ‘Collections’ — A Smarter Way for North Carolina Buyers to Organize Their Home Searches

Houzeo’s newest upgrade in the Favorites feature lets buyers sort their favorite homes into personalized wishlists.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has introduced Collections—an enhancement in its Favorites feature. With the help of Collections, buyers can organize and manage their saved homes efficiently.Buyers need to stay alert in North Carolina’s competitive housing market, and the Collections feature helps them do that. It lets them segregate listings based on property types, neighborhoods, investment goals, or any other preference, with the help of customized lists. These lists are available to the buyers round-the-clock for quick and easy decision-making.For instance, someone browsing houses for sale in North Carolina can create a collection titled “NC Homes” or “NC Condos.” These collections can be edited as per the user's convenience and requirements. People browsing homes for sale in Asheville or any other market across North Carolina can use Collections as well.Thousands of buyers are looking for homes in fast-paced markets such as the Charlotte housing market . Houzeo helps them check out listings, bookmark their favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers online to stay ahead in the market.Houzeo also makes home shopping accessible in multiple ways—high-quality photos, comprehensive listings, and expert search tools. With Collections, it aims to make it easy for buyers to move forward in their home-buying process, all through its mobile app.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

