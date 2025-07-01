Loitering Munition Market Size & Share | Global Industry Insights 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Loitering Munition Market

The Global Loitering Munition Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

The Loitering Munition Market is rapidly growing, driven by advanced military tech, rising defense budgets, and demand for precision strike capabilities worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Loitering Munition Market was valued at US$ 529.90 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.01%, reaching US$ 1,056.63 million by 2032 during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.Market Overview:Loitering munitions, often referred to as “kamikaze drones,” combine the capabilities of drones and missiles, allowing users to monitor a target and strike when necessary. These systems have gained popularity for their precision, real-time surveillance, cost-effectiveness, and increasing integration into modern military operations.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/loitering-munition-market Market Drivers & Opportunities:Rising Demand for Precision-Strike Capabilities: The growing need for tactical edge and real-time decision-making in military operations is a key market driver.Technological Advancements: Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous targeting, and extended endurance in loitering drones enhances their utility in complex battlefields.Cost-Efficiency over Traditional Systems: Compared to conventional aircraft and missile systems, loitering munitions offer a low-cost alternative with high lethality and flexibility.Emerging Defense Modernization Programs: Nations investing in military modernization are adopting loitering munitions as a strategic asset in asymmetrical warfare scenarios.Market Segmentation:By Type:RecoverableExpandable.By Launch Mode:Air-launched EffectVertical Take-offCanister LaunchedHand LaunchedOthers.By Range:Short Range (<15 Kms)Medium Range (16–50 Kms)Long Range (>50 Kms).By Application:ArmyNavyAir Force.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=loitering-munition-market Geographical Market Share:North America is expected to dominate the global market, led by increasing defense investments and active deployment of unmanned systems.Asia-Pacific is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan.Europe continues to strengthen its tactical drone capabilities amidst rising regional conflicts and NATO defense initiatives.Middle East & Africa see steady adoption due to ongoing conflicts and counter-insurgency operations.Key Market Players:AeroVironment, Inc.Thales S.A.Elbit Systems Ltd.Rheinmetall AGUvision Air Ltd.WB GroupParamount GroupEDGE GroupIsrael Aerospace IndustriesAEVEX Aerospace.These companies are investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, and expanding global reach to strengthen their positions in the loitering munition landscape.Recent Developments:United States2025: The U.S. Department of Defense approved a $250 million contract extension with a domestic drone manufacturer to scale up production of long-range loitering munitions equipped with AI-based targeting.2024: AeroVironment successfully tested a new variant of its Switchblade loitering system, enhancing range and payload capabilities for special operations missions.Japan2025: The Japanese Ministry of Defense initiated a joint development project with domestic tech firms to create indigenous loitering drone technology aimed at enhancing border surveillance.2024: Japan conducted its first combat-readiness drills involving loitering munitions integrated with maritime and ground defense systems, signaling a strategic shift in its defense posture.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Loitering Munition Market is poised for transformational growth as defense agencies prioritize precision, speed, and operational efficiency in modern warfare. As threats evolve and military doctrines shift, loitering munitions are expected to play an increasingly central role in national defense strategies worldwide.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.