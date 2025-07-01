Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Expected To Grow Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market?

Impressive growth has been witnessed in the milk protein concentrate MPC market in the recent years. From a market size of $2.83 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $3.03 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market?

Evidently, this growth surge can be traced back to several key factors, including the rising popularity of weight management products, increased adoption in geriatric nutrition, an escalating demand for lactose-free products, wider utilization in ready-to-drink beverages, and substantial investments in dairy processing technology. Looking ahead, the MPC market presents an optimistic outlook, expected to demonstrate notable growth in the years to come. Analysts project the market size to reach $3.98 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 7.0%.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market?

A wave of innovation in dairy-based formulations, an upswing in demand for clean label ingredients, a rise in the popularity of plant-based and hybrid protein blends, a strong focus on sustainable dairy production, and increasing consumption in emerging economies have all been identified as potential growth drivers. Further, major market trends anticipated during the forecast period include advancements in membrane filtration technology, packaging solutions for enhanced shelf life, development of customized protein blends, innovations in low-lactose and lactose-free MPC products, and the emergence of organic and grass-fed MPC product options.

Heading the list of driving forces that will shape the trajectory of the milk protein concentrate MPC Market MPC market, is the mounting demand for high-protein foods. These foods, which contain a high proportion of protein per serving, are typically used to support muscle growth, repair, and overall body function and include meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, legumes, nuts, and protein supplements. This increasing preference for high-protein foods results from growing health awareness with consumers seeking to maintain muscle mass, manage weight, and improve overall wellness. Being a concentrated source of casein and whey proteins, MPC significantly enhances high-protein foods by improving their nutritional value, texture, and functionality.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market Share?

Significant players in the milk protein concentrate MPC Market MPC market found within this report include Lactalis Group, Arla Foods, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Valio Ltd., Glanbia Nutritionals, Actus Nutrition Inc., California Dairies Inc., Ingredia SA, Numidia Dairy Company, Idaho Milk Products LLC, BioHealth Products Inc, Paras Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd., Open Country Dairy LLC, Interfood Group A/S, Eurial Coopérative Laitière, Amco Proteins Ltd., and the Agrocomplex Group.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market?

Key innovations from these industry leaders are likely to punctuate future market trends. A notable example is the development of lactose-free milk protein products for lactose-intolerant consumers. Take for instance, Valio Ltd., a US-based dairy company that launched Valio Eila MPC 65, a protein concentrate crafted to boost the taste and health benefits of high-protein products, in November 2023.

How Is The Global Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market Segmented?

Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market segmentation within the report includes:

- By Composition: Milk Protein Concentrate 40%, Milk Protein Concentrate 70%, Milk Protein Concentrate 85%

- By Ingredient Type: Total Milk Proteins, Co-Precipitates, Milk Protein Isolates, Blends, Other Ingredient Types

- By Nature: Organic, Conventional

- By Form: Liquid, Powder

- By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Electronics, Chemicals And Materials

Subsegments within these include Total Milk Proteins, Co-Precipitates, Milk Protein Isolates, Blends, and Other Ingredient Types.

What Are The Leading Region In The Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market?

The largest market region for Milk Protein Concentrate MPC Market MPC in 2024 was North America, with the report also covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

