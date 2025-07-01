CloudIBN Enters US Market with Premier VAPT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN enters the US market with premier VAPT services, delivering advanced threat detection, expert analysis, and robust cybersecurity solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a global leader in cloud consulting and cybersecurity solutions, officially announces its entry into the United States market with a dedicated suite of premier VAPT Services . Designed for modern US enterprises facing increasingly sophisticated threats, CloudIBN’s services deliver actionable insights, regulatory alignment, and unmatched technical depth.With a proven track record across India, Europe, and Southeast Asia, CloudIBN now brings its expertise to the US—offering powerful solutions that blend intelligent automation with hands-on ethical hacking to help American businesses protect their most valuable digital assets.Why the US Market, Why Now?The timing of CloudIBN’s US market entry is strategic. Cybercrime continues to surge across all sectors of the American economy—from healthcare and fintech to manufacturing and defense. According to recent studies, the average cost of a data breach in the US has surpassed $9.5 million, with attackers growing bolder, faster, and more resourceful.At the same time, regulatory compliance is tightening. Businesses must meet standards like NIST 800-171, CMMC, PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO/IEC 27001—not only to remain compliant but also to stay competitive.CloudIBN recognizes that American businesses need VA&PT Services that are not only technically robust but also aligned to sector-specific compliance and operational realities.Looking for a world-class VA&PT provider tailored for the US market? Book your assessment with CloudIBN today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Makes CloudIBN’s VA&PT Services Different?CloudIBN delivers cybersecurity assessments that are comprehensive, contextual, and collaborative. Our VA & PT Services are built to go beyond generic scans and one-time checks. We provide:1. Full-Spectrum Vulnerability Assessment1. External and internal asset discovery2. Web application, mobile app, and API assessments3. Network and infrastructure vulnerability scans4. Cloud platform security reviews (AWS, Azure, GCP)5. Configuration and patch gap analysis2. Advanced Penetration Testing1. Simulated real-world attacks from internal and external perspectives2. Business logic and chained exploit testing3. Red Team-style exercises to test detection and response4. Social engineering simulation (phishing, impersonation)3. Business-Aligned Risk Prioritization1. Not all vulnerabilities are equal. Our reporting helps US businesses understand:2. Which vulnerabilities expose sensitive data3. Which can be exploited remotely4. Which may lead to compliance failure5. What remediation steps are most urgent VAPT AUDIT Services for Compliance-Driven US OrganizationsIn addition to core testing, CloudIBN offers VAPT AUDIT Services that help companies meet compliance goals with confidence and clarity. Whether you are preparing for a regulatory audit, certification, or internal risk assessment, our VAPT AUDIT support includes:1. Regulatory mapping to PCI DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST2. Documentation packages including technical and executive summaries3. Evidence bundles with screenshots, logs, timelines, and patch verification4. Retesting support to validate and close identified gaps5. Support for audit Q&A and remediation documentation6. We don’t just test—we help you prove your security posture.Security isn’t just about finding issues—it’s about understanding them. Let CloudIBN help you prioritize what matters: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ CloudIBN's Global Expertise Meets US-Specific NeedsWith more than a decade of experience across global markets, CloudIBN brings:1. A , ISO 27001-certified security framework2. Certified experts (CEH, OSCP, CREST, CISSP) with Red Team credentials3. Contextual understanding of global and US compliance mandates4. A “security partner” mindset—not just a service providerOur US-dedicated teams combine offensive security thinking with deep regulatory knowledge, ensuring that every vulnerability is identified, communicated, and resolved in line with your business goals and compliance requirements.As cyberattacks grow in frequency and complexity, the US market deserves cybersecurity partners who are both experienced and forward-thinking. CloudIBN brings a world-class reputation, a methodical approach, and a team of elite professionals to help secure American businesses of all sizes.With our entry into the US market, we are not just launching a service—we are establishing a new benchmark for what VAPT Audit Services should deliver: accuracy, clarity, business alignment, and real-world protection. Whether you're a startup, a healthcare network, a financial services provider, or a federal contractor—CloudIBN is your new strategic partner in cyber resilience.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.