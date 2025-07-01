Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Enacts State Budget

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed House Bill 300 (Act 250), the Executive Biennium Budget that funds critical state operations and supports the sustainability and development of our state through capital improvement projects (CIP).

The budget appropriates $19.8 billion across all means of financing in fiscal year 2026 and $19.7 billion in fiscal year 2027, including $10.53 billion in general funds in fiscal 2026 and $10.58 billion in fiscal 2027.

For CIP, the budget allocates $3.3 billion across all means of financing in fiscal 2026 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2027. To support statewide construction projects, the budget includes $1.4 billion in general obligation bonds for fiscal 2026 and $432 million for fiscal 2027.

“This budget is a tremendous undertaking for my administration, a framework that represents more than just numbers, but a tool that ultimately propels our state forward through the funding of essential initiatives,” said Governor Green. “With federal funding cuts looming, our state cannot afford to work in silos. This budget reflects the collaboration between our legislators and our departments to prioritize critical funding efforts for the betterment of our people and for the health and stability of our state’s budget.”

Due to ongoing uncertainty in federal funding, coupled with the reduced projections provided by the Hawai‘i Council on Revenues, Governor Green line-item vetoed $110 million across the fiscal biennium, representing less than half a percent of the roughly $40 billion state budget. These reductions aid in maintaining a balanced budget to ensure continued commitment to the most crucial funding obligations in the state. Exercising fiscal prudence is necessary to stabilize the state budget and a critical, comprehensive analysis of the cuts was conducted to sensibly use state resources. Each line-item veto took into consideration each department’s capacity and feasibility to fulfill projects, as well as the availability of other funding sources to sufficiently support vetoed items.

HB 300 allocates funding to further our state’s top-of-mind priorities in addition to Governor Green’s administrative commitments, including housing and homelessness, keiki education, climate and environmental resilience and health initiatives for our ‘ohana.

Budgetary highlights of HB 300 include funding for the following:

● $7,350,000 and 1 position for livestreaming of all state and local Boards and Commission meetings

● $5,530,000 for Microsoft 365 G5 licenses

● $26,649,462 and 44 positions for Biosecurity

● $556,000 for Vehicle Replacement

● $2,000,000 to supplement the revolving fund for Irrigation Systems

● $4,000,000 for Litigation Expenses

● $2,900,000 for the Healthcare Workforce Development Program

● $11,781,786 for Athletics including increases for travel, increases in coaching salaries, increases in athletic training supplies, flag football, and equity efforts

● $41,980,000 for Summer Programs

● $999,600 in both years for Advanced Placement Exams

● $30,000,000 for electricity costs for the Department of Education

● $7,664,414 for 9-1-1 emergency ground ambulance and 9-1-1 emergency aeromedical ambulance service for the County of Maui

● $3,500,000 for ambulance services for North Kona

● $3,200,000 for a second medic station and ambulance on Moloka‘i

● $30,000,000 for the Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program

● $37,000,000 for Kauhale Development Projects

● $7,500,000 for the Housing First Program

● $7,500,000 for the Rapid Re-Housing Program

● $3,100,000 for the Family Assessment Center in Wai‘anae and Puna

● $7,000,000 for the Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System

● $6,000,000 for the Child Protective Services shortage differential to support recruitment and retention

● $12,911,369 for the Disaster Case Management Project to continue Maui Wildfire recovery efforts

● $1,000,000 for Farm to Foodbank Program

● $14,820,456 and 22 positions for Fire Protection Program

● $5,000,000 for the Dam and Appurtenances Program

● $6,970,075 and 21 positions for Conservation and Resources Enforcement

● $4,734,951 and 8 positions for Fireworks Enforcement Section

● $825,000 for Gun Buyback Project

● $60,000,000 for deferred maintenance for the Department of Education

● $7,040,000 and 4 positions for UH Mānoa Athletics

● $960,000 and 2 positions for UHERO and UH Collaboration

● $1,263,000 and 3 positions for Pamantasan Council

● $250,000 and 1 position for UH Maui Water Quality Lab

● $10,905,600 for Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Operations

● $15,000,000 for Highways Statewide Fire Mitigation

● $2,000,000 for Greenhouse Gas Reduction