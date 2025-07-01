Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market to Reach $784.1 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020

deep hole drilling machines market size

Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market is Expected to Reach $784.1 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type, Operation, End-user Industry, and Business type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $611.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07174 Deep hole drilling machines are specially designed for managing accurate counter-rotation for manufacturing of components, machines, and assembling parts. This is achieved by gun drilling process and BTA drilling process, which is chosen according to workpiece requirement. Holes are typically classified as deep holes, when its depth-to-diameter (D:d) ratio is more than 10:1 and can reach up to 100:1 or more. The main advantage of deep hole drilling machine is its ability of counter rotating tool and workpiece, which helps in achieving highly precise end results.Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the deep hole drilling machines market. China holds majority of the global share in consumption, mainly owing to high demand for machine tools in manufacturing processes. Its growing automobile industry also boosts demand for deep hole drilling machines in the country. However, to curb this competition, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other European countries are focused on developing new technologies in the deep hole drilling industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period.According to type, the gun drilling machines segment has the maximum contribution in the deep hole drilling machines market, owing to their versatility and high precision. In addition, rise in demand for gun drilling machines owing to surge in demand from medical industry, electric vehicles, and other precise machinery.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07174 The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the deep hole drilling machines market, owing to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts, owing to halt in production, which is expected to hinder deep hole drilling machines market growth during 2020.The global deep hole drilling machines market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, end-user industry, business type, and region. By type, the market is divided into BTA drilling machines, gun drilling machines and skiving & burnishing machines. According to operation, it is categorized into CNC and non-CNC. By end-user industry, it is classified into oil & gas, medical, automotive, construction & mining equipment, energy, die & mold, aerospace, heat exchanger tube sheet, military & defense and others. On the basis of business type, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The global deep hole drilling machines market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07174 Key Findings Of The StudyBy type, the gun drilling machines segment accounted for maximum share of the market in 2019.By operation, the CNC segment is anticipated to garner highest revenue during the forecast period.By end-user industry, the automotive segment generated highest revenue during 2019 in the deep hole drilling machines market.On the basis of business type, the OEM segment is expected to generate major market share during the study period.By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for largest deep hole drilling machines market share in 2019.Key market players profiled in the report include Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc (UNISIG), HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd., Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT), KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill), I.M.S.A. S.r.l., Mollart Engineering Limited, TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co., TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH, Cheto Corporation S.A., Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l., Loch Präzisions Bohrtechnik GmbH, Kennametal India Limited (WIDMA _Machining Solutions Group), Frankor Hydraulics, Kays Engineering Inc, and Precihole Machine Tools Pvt Ltd.Related ReportUndercarriage Component Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/undercarriage-component-market-A53635 Tank Liner Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tank-liner-market-A208874 Wireless Motor Control Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-motor-control-systems-market-A47226 Ready Mix Plaster Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-mix-plaster-market-A74833 Residential Wooden Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/residential-wooden-doors-market-A88246 Flooring Wood Panels Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flooring-wood-panels-market-A10396 Green Cement Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-cement-market Smart Cooling Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-cooling-systems-market Commercial Heating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-heating-equipment-market-A323554 Ornamental Stone Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ornamental-stone-market-A323253 Enclosed Conveyor Belts Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enclosed-conveyor-belts-market-A163041 Plastic Extrusion Machine Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-extrusion-machine-market Concrete Saw Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/concrete-saw-market-A73411

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.