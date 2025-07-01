Envu U.S. Named Great Place To Work®

Envu has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States for June 2025 through June 2026. The designation reflects the company's strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment.

Local Operations Awarded Certification Through Great Place To Work® Organization

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 1, 2025 — Envu U.S. is honored to be named a Great Place To Workfor the second year in a row. The distinguished certification is awarded based on employee feedback around three key factors: trust, pride and camaraderie. With half a century of environmental science experience, Envu was founded with a singular focus: to advance healthy environments for everyone everywhere. The global company has 312 employees in the United States.Founded in 1992 by Robert Levering and Amy Lyman, Great Place To Work has evolved into a global authority on workplace culture. The world-renowned organization is dedicated to shaping positive workplace cultures worldwide. The Great Place To Work survey was distributed to all employees in the U.S. According to the results:-93% of employees say that Envu provides a physically safe workplace and fair treatment for everyone, regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender or age.-91% say they felt welcomed when they joined the company.-80% say Envu is a great place to work.“We’re honored to be recognized once again — not just for what it says about our workplace but for what it enables us to do,” said Mark Schneid, head of commercial operations, North America. “When our people feel valued and empowered, they’re inspired to do their best work — delivering greater impact for our customers and communities.”As part of the company’s ESG commitment, Envu is committed to creating healthier spaces and people. U.S.-based teams are turning environmental challenges into a positive force across eight different business segments.Professional Pest Management and Mosquito Management. Bed bugs, rodents, flying insects, cockroaches and mosquitoes impact living conditions and often carry and spread diseases. Vector-borne diseases, caused by parasites, bacteria or viruses, account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. This is why the Envu Professional Pest Management and Mosquito Management teams develop proven solutions to protect people from pest-related threats in residential, business and public settings. This work is especially important as we witness a convergence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, leishmaniasis and Chagas disease around the world.Golf, Lawn & Landscape, and Ornamentals. The Envu U.S. team develops solutions to foster healthier and more beautiful green spaces such as lawns and golf courses. There are more than 40,000 golf courses globally with an average of 50 hectares each that contribute to preserving around 2 million hectares of green spaces in and around cities. In the U.S. specifically, Envu products are part of 5,000 golf course superintendents’ toolbox — about 40% of U.S. golf courses. We are an active member of the golf industry, working collaboratively with associations like Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) to support sustainable golf. With industry-leading expertise, Envu can help diagnose, treat and care for every aspect of turfgrass, helping to protect over 130,000 hectares of green spaces across the globe.Range & Pasture, Forestry, and Industrial Vegetation Management. Helping biodiversity and the ecosystem flourish is a foundational ESG commitment at Envu. The U.S. Range & Pasture team is controlling invasive species to restore rangelands. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2021, wildfires consumed 7.13 million acres across the U.S. alone (NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, 2022). These wildfires are costing the U.S. economy between $394 billion and $893 billion annually, according to recent congressional reports. Several factors contribute to the increasing frequency and size of wildfires today, but one of the most critical to address is the dominance of invasive vegetation species. Through its Share the Spark initiative, Envu is aligning county weed directors with Envu teams to bring change and help stop the spread of wildfires.“Our teams across the U.S., together with our customers, play a vital role in protecting public health, preserving natural spaces and advancing sustainable practices in the industries we serve,” said Schneid. “This recognition reinforces the pride our people feel in that mission — and the passion they bring to work every day to help solve real-world challenges.”Envu is always looking for forward-thinkers, natural leaders and think-outside-the-boxers to join the team and be a force with nature. Find information about job openings at Envu, a Great Place To Work, at www.linkedin.com/company/envu ###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 950 people, operates in 100 countries and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About Great Place To WorkCertification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

