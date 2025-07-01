Trade Show: TAIROS 2025Aug20

Take your Business International at TAIROS 2025

Expand your business globally by joining Idaho Commerce at the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show (TAIROS) in Taiwan, happening from August 20-23, 2025.

Why export to Taiwan?

Taiwan is Idaho’s second-largest trading partner, exporting more than $504 million in goods in 2023.

Taiwan has a vibrant market economy and business culture.

Our Idaho-Asia Trade Office Manager, Eddie Yen, has more than 33 years of experience facilitating partnerships between Taiwanese and Idaho companies.

Who should participate in TAIROS?

Companies interested in initiating exports to or expanding their export capacity in Taiwan.

Companies focused on smart manufacturing, industrial supply, key components, artificial intelligence, smart services and service robots.

Why participate in TAIROS?

TAIROS provides a platform for industry professionals to connect, discuss trends, and explore potential partnerships.

314,756 visitors attended TAIROS in 2024. As the demand for advanced manufacturing transformation grows, more industry professionals are attending.

There were 842 exhibitors and 11 countries represented at TAIROS 2024.

Idaho Commerce will build a space for your company in our Idaho Pavilion Booth, provide market research and set up company-specific B2B matchmaking meetings. STEP funds will be available for eligible companies to offset travel costs. Spaces will fill quickly!



If you are interested or have questions, contact Tracy Day at Idaho Commerce: tracy.day@commerce.idaho.gov