Public input sought on reducing statewide walleye limit from six to four (published June 30, 2025)

Changes in lake habitat, ecology and conditions coupled with technological advances in fishing gear and methods are prompting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to seek public input on a possible reduction in the statewide walleye possession limit from six to four fish.

If enacted via a rulemaking process, the change would not become effective until May 2027.

“We consider this a proactive step to maintain quality walleye fishing,” said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries section manager. “This regulation has been in place since 1956, and conditions in Minnesota’s lakes have, and continue to, change. Our consideration of a walleye limit reduction is a wise management response to what’s happening.”

People can view additional details and share their thoughts on the regulation being considered through Friday, Aug. 15, by visiting the DNR’s walleye web page (mndnr.gov/walleye) and completing the online questionnaire.

The DNR’s most-recent statewide angler survey results reported that 48% of respondents favored the change and 23% were opposed. Remaining respondents had no opinion.

Results of more than 4,000 on-the-water interviews with anglers about their catches conducted from 2021-2023 showed 67% supported the change, 18% opposed and 15% were neutral.

Factors the DNR considered in its decision to suggest the reduction:

Anglers have become much more effective at catching fish due to technological advances in everything from fishing line to mobile ice fishing houses, and particularly because of GPS devices and incredibly sensitive fish finding electronics.

Ice fishing has exploded in popularity, as evidenced by more than 3 million hours of fishing effort in the winter of 2019 on Mille Lacs Lake and Lake of the Woods.

Social media postings alert anglers to where the fish are biting and anglers can move there quickly, potentially depleting local walleye populations.

Peer-reviewed scientific studies continue to show that system changes related to climate and invasive species may be detrimental to walleye populations and more conducive to other species in northern temperate lakes like those in Minnesota.

All but two (Cass and Winnibogoshish lakes) of the state’s 10 largest inland lakes, which produce about 40 percent of Minnesota’s annual walleye harvest, already have a lower limit. Resorts on Kabetogema, Lake of the Woods, Leech, Pepin, Rainy and Vermilion have not reported a decline in business due to a lower walleye limit.

All surrounding states and provinces — and Minnesota’s border waters with them — have walleye daily limits less than six.

“Simplifying our regulations also is a factor,” Parsons said. “This change would cause less confusion by providing regulation consistency across most of our lakes.”

More information about the proposed regulation change is available on the DNR’s walleye web page.