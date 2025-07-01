Iowa Altis Sling Lawsuit Against Coloplast: Alleges Mesh is Too Stiff, Causes Pain

Lorraine Chidester vs Stephanie Pothaven, D.O.

Altis sling may cause more pain and poor integration; study shows it's stiffer and less effective than safer, more flexible alternatives

The Coloplast mesh is reported to be significantly stiffer than other mid-urethral slings on the market and is associated with a much higher rate of dyspareunia and inner thigh pain.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney states, “We allege in our complaints that this device is excessively stiff and unsafe, and that safer alternatives are available. The Coloplast mesh is reported to be significantly stiffer than other mid-urethral slings on the market and is associated with a much higher rate of dyspareunia and inner thigh pain. The Altis device causes more pain than comparable products without offering any additional therapeutic benefit.”

“The structurally stiffer Altis sling had decreased tissue integration and increased propensity to buckle after implantation…. In contrast, the Solyx sling largely maintained a flat configuration and had improved tissue integration.”

Read the sheep study comparing the Altis to the Solyx in sheep:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32707267/&source=gmail&ust=1714408542754000&usg=AOvVaw0BCt_bz4PI36jAIiz2ow2S

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We represent women who have experienced inner leg, thigh, and/or hip pain, as well as dyspareunia, following implantation of the Altis sling. We believe this device causes early pain in these areas and results in significantly higher rates of dyspareunia compared to less stiff mid-urethral slings. This device is too short and stiff for the area that it is implanted.”

Read the “Single-incision mini-slings versus standard synthetic mid-urethral slings for surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence in women: The SIMS RCT.”: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK587586/

Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) “Other: Non-pelvic pain” including groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, hip pain

2) “Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain”: Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip which may include:

a) Inability to wear tight pants

b) Clitoral pain or numbness

c) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

d) Tailbone pain

e) Anorectal pain

f) Painful bladder

g) Pain with sitting

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by Atlis slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and pelvic myofascial pain. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Docket No.: LACL162143

Iowa District Court for Polk County

Legal Disclaimer:

