IUI Launches Proven Methodology Connecting EIM Strategy and Data Stewardship

IUI formalizes its methodology aligning information strategy with business-driven data stewardship to enhance data governance, quality, and decisions.

Enterprise information management is not just a technology investment—it’s a cultural commitment” — Herschel Chandler

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited Inc. (IUI), a leader in enterprise information management (EIM), today announced the launch of its proven methodology linking EIM strategy with operational data stewardship. Developed and refined over two decades, this approach helps organizations transform data from a technical asset into a strategic business enabler.

IUI’s methodology is built on core principles of accountability, governance, and adaptability. It includes a structured framework that supports cross-functional collaboration and provides a clear separation of responsibilities between “Getting Data In” (GDI) and “Getting Information Out” (GIO) teams. These teams ensure data is properly sourced, modeled, delivered, and analyzed in line with evolving business needs.

“By aligning business objectives with data accountability, our methodology helps organizations transform how they capture, manage, and use information to drive operational excellence and strategic decision-making," said Herschel Chandler, President of IUI. “

Key features of the methodology include:

Integrated Data Governance: A multi-tiered governance structure ensures decisions, prioritization, and quality initiatives are managed at executive, program, and functional levels.

Business-Led Stewardship: Data stewards are embedded within business units, taking ownership of data quality, policy compliance, and usability throughout the data lifecycle.

Scalable Information Architecture: An enterprise-wide information hub supports consistent, reusable reporting and analytics, driving a single version of the truth.

Best Practices for Sustainability: IUI emphasizes small wins, clear data definitions, stakeholder buy-in, and continuous feedback loops for long-term success.

This framework addresses the common challenges of “information anarchy,” such as redundant data, conflicting reports, and inconsistent definitions, by providing a governance-driven model grounded in business needs. The result is improved data credibility, regulatory compliance, and enhanced organizational agility.

About Information Unlimited Inc. (IUI)

Information Unlimited Inc. is a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy specializing in data governance, enterprise information management, and business intelligence. For over 30 years, IUI has empowered organizations to make data-driven decisions through strategic frameworks, proven methodologies, and advanced analytics solutions. Learn more at www.iui.com.

