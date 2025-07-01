Information Unlimited Inc. (IUI) Continues Certification for SBA HUBZone Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited Inc. (IUI), a leading provider of technology and logistics services, is proud to announce its continued certification under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone program. This marks over a decade of IUI’s participation in this vital program, which supports businesses in historically underutilized business zones and fosters economic growth in these communities.

Since its initial certification, IUI has leveraged its HUBZone status to provide cutting-edge solutions to various federal defense and civilian agencies, helping them achieve their contracting goals while driving local economic development. As part of the HUBZone program, IUI remains committed to creating jobs and providing opportunities in economically distressed areas of Washington, D.C., and beyond.

"We are honored to maintain our HUBZone certification and continue to support federal agencies with our expertise in data, analytics, and program optimization," said Herschel Chandler, President of IUI. "This certification strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions while contributing to the economic vitality of the communities we serve."

IUI’s HUBZone certification allows the company to compete for federal contracts set aside for HUBZone-certified small businesses. With over three decades of experience, IUI has successfully supported numerous federal projects, offering expertise in complex operational environments.

For more information about IUI and its services, please visit www.iui.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.