IUI Recognized as Longtime Resident Business by DC Department of Small and Local Business Development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited, Inc. ( IUI), a leading provider of provider of technology and logistics services, is proud to announce its certification as a Longtime Resident Business Enterprise (LRB) by the District of Columbia’s Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD). This designation underscores IUI's enduring commitment to the District's economic growth and its role in fostering local employment opportunities.

The LRB category is part of the Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) program, which aims to promote the development and retention of District-based businesses. To qualify as an LRB, a business must have been continuously certified as a Local Business Enterprise (LBE) for 20 consecutive years, or 15 years for Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) .

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Herschel Chandler, CEO/President of IUI. "This achievement reflects our dedication to the District and our ongoing efforts to contribute to its economic vitality."

