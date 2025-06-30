White Rock Truss & Components, LLC Expanding in Lee County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced White Rock Truss & Components, LLC, a company that manufactures yellow pine trusses for residential and commercial use, will invest $1.5 million to expand their operations by building a new lumber shed and upgrading equipment in Lee County. The project will create 27 jobs.

“White Rock Truss & Components’ expansion is a great example of the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Southwest Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This investment not only supports Virginia’s strong manufacturing base, but it also reflects the Commonwealth’s ongoing commitment to rural economic growth. I thank the company for continuing to invest in Lee County and for creating new jobs that will help strengthen the local economy and support the region’s construction sector.”

“White Rock Truss & Components’ decision to expand in Lee County underscores the strength of Virginia’s rural economy and the value of long-term business partnerships,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This investment reflects the kind of industrial growth that strengthens communities, creates jobs and fuels opportunities across the region. It’s great to see a Virginia-grown company deepen its roots and continue building a strong future in Southwest Virginia.”

Established in Lee County in 2005, White Rock Truss & Components manufactures construction products including trusses and engineered lumber, which it supplies to home construction companies and home improvement retailers. To accommodate increasing product demand, the company plans to construct a new building and upgrade existing saw equipment to double production.

“White Rock Truss & Components is deeply grateful for the generous support provided through these government grants and through the loan with Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority,” said White Rock Truss & Components Finance Manager Tonya Freeman. “This funding empowers us to further our mission and make a meaningful impact in our community. Thank you for investing in our vision and future.”

“We’re excited to see White Rock Truss & Components expand in Lee County,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Forestry is Virginia’s third largest economic driver, contributing $21 billion each year and supporting more than 108,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. This expansion is a welcome addition that strengthens and supports the continued growth of Virginia’s forestry sector.”

The White Rock Truss & Components team has 80 years of combined construction industry experience and has been serving southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky and eastern Tennessee for the past 20 years.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, Virginia Department of Forestry, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Economic Development Authority of Lee County to secure this project.

“On behalf of the Economic Development Authority of Lee County, we are excited to celebrate the expansion of White Rock Truss & Components in Lee County,” said Lee County Community Development Director Leslie Litton. “This $1.5 million investment and the creation of 27 new jobs represent a significant win for our community. The expansion not only strengthens our local manufacturing sector but also drives broader economic growth by increasing employment opportunities and enhancing industrial capacity. We are especially grateful to the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for their vital involvement and support. Each of these partners played an essential role in making this project possible. We also extend our sincere thanks to White Rock Truss & Components for their continued investment in Lee County and confidence in our local workforce.”

“On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, I would like to congratulate White Rock Truss & Components and Lee County on this exciting expansion project, which will not only add new jobs but will also help support the housing and construction market with the products that the company provides,” said VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA was pleased to approve a $500,000 loan to the Lee County Economic Development Authority to assist with the purchase of equipment for the expansion project. It is wonderful to see yet another existing manufacturing company in our region grow and expand.”

Governor Youngkin approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lee County with this project. The project also received a $500,000 loan from VCEDA and a $50,000 grant from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund, administered by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

“As a Lee County native, I’m thrilled to see White Rock Truss & Components expanding their operations,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “This investment leads to a more robust workforce and local economy that demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the region’s manufacturing base. I’m proud to work with Governor Youngkin and our local partners through projects like this that help make Southwest Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

“This is a great day for Southwest Virginia, and I thank White Rock Truss & Components for their continued commitment to our community,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore. “Manufacturing is a critical part of our regional economy and will continue to play a leading role in creating good jobs for Southwest Virginia families. I am pleased that the Tobacco Commission and other state partners were able to work together to ensure that this expansion happened right here in the Commonwealth. I wish White Rock Truss & Components the best as they embark on this expansion and look forward to our continued partnership with them in the years to come.”

VEDP will support White Rock Truss & Components’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.