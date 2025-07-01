Ireland-Based Thermahood Targets Global Energy Waste Through Simple, Affordable Home Innovation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global energy usage rises, Thermahood, a first-of-its-kind solution for reducing home energy waste, is sounding the alarm; educating consumers on simple, new tools- like its DIY, recessed lighting hood and seal- that combat growing carbon footprints.

“While we can’t solve the world’s energy crisis all at once, there are small, inexpensive changes we can make to reduce our energy output and costs,” said Thermahood Founder and Director, Vincent Boden. “Our solution maximizes energy that has already been produced.”

When placed behind recessed lighting, Thermahood’s flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hood creates a barrier that keeps energy from escaping through cracks - ensuring cooler summers, warmer winters, and lower energy bills.

“We developed Thermahood after discovering that most recessed lights are massive air leakage culprits- in some cases, reducing insulation by 30%,” added Boden. “Thermahood blocks these openings, decreasing energy output while also adding a condensation-and-mold-preventing moisture barrier, improving air quality, and providing protection from sound, dust, and insects.”

According to the Center for Sustainable Systems, household energy (including heating and cooling) is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions, with decreasing energy use being a key recommendation. Additionally, the U.S. Energy Administration reported that “retail electricity prices have increased faster than the rate of inflation since 2022,” with growth expected through 2026.

“We created Thermahood with a goal to improve lives while advocating for energy efficiency, energy savings, and lower emissions,” said Boden. “We are incredibly proud of what our design has accomplished internationally, and we are prepared to meet the increasing demand this summer as temperatures break records.”

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

