IQ Insurance Expands into Northeast Florida with Third Location

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQ Insurance , a rapidly growing insurance franchise offered by the husband and wife team of Geoffrey and Sandy Riley boasting 35 years of industry experience, has officially sold its third franchise location in Orange Park, Florida. The new office—Abaunza Office Solutions LLC, operating as IQ Insurance—marks the brand’s continued expansion across the state and its first entry into the Jacksonville metro area.This milestone follows the successful launch of IQ Insurance’s second location in Doral, serving the greater Miami region. Conversations are already underway for a fourth franchise in Jacksonville, further solidifying the company’s footprint in Florida’s key markets.The Orange Park location is owned by franchisees with over 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial sectors. One of the new owners is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, bringing a mission-driven mindset and strong leadership ethos to the operation.“We believe in the ABC montage—Attitude, Belief, and Commitment,” said Geoffrey S. Riley, one of the brand’s managing members. “Those values help create rapport and service that truly sets us apart.”Founded by Geoffrey and Sandy Riley, with the goal of making insurance accessible, personalized, and community-driven, IQ Insurance is known for its 24/7 customer service, fully bilingual support team capable of supporting Spanish and English speaking clients while being deeply rooted in a referral-based growth model. To date, the company has spent minimal marketing dollars on traditional marketing—an unusual feat in the insurance sector.“Our success so far can be attributed to one thing: a road map,” Sandy Riley added. “We operate with detailed, step-by-step procedures that guide every franchise toward its goals to be successful. From the very beginning, we built this brand from the ground up, through grassroots calling efforts, growing essentially our entire book of business from within and our momentum continues to grow thanks to the strength of our systems.”The brand’s strong foundation and commitment to support were further strengthened by its partnership with Franchise Marketing Systems (FMS).“Chris Connor and the FMS team gave us the confidence and the framework to move forward into franchising. We felt prepared every step of the way,” the Riley's said. "Chris made himself available 24 hours a day 7 days a week and his expertise level was beyond the pale. Each of his team members were well- qualified and knowledgeable in their particular area of the implementation process."As IQ Insurance accelerates toward its goal of ten franchise units within the next year— focused primarily on Central and North Florida—it is also preparing for a broader media presence. The company will be filming a video testimonial and commercial in collaboration with Kemper Insurance Company next month, with additional marketing initiatives to follow.IQ Insurance’s expansion reflects its emphasis on customer service, operational consistency, and franchisee support—factors it credits as key to its recent growth.For more information about IQ Insurance and its franchising opportunities, visit https://iqinsurancefranchise.com About IQ InsuranceFor 15 years, IQ Insurance has continued to provide dependable, customized insurance solutions to businesses, families, and individuals across the Southeast. The company offers coverage for auto, home, commercial, life, health, business, and recreation, working as a one-stop-shop for all insurance needs. To learn more about IQ Insurance, visit www.goiqinsurance.com or iqinsurancefranchise.com.

