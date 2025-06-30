Home Automation and Controls Market Estimated at $156.5 Billion by 2031, Registering 12.05% CAGR

Home Automation and Controls Market 1

Home automation and controls market size is projected to reach $156,586.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031.

The safety & security segment accounted for around 45.63% of the home automation and controls market trends in 2021.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Home Automation and Controls Market by Type (Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, and Managed Home Automation System), Technology (Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Power Line Home Automation Systems, and Computing Network Home Automation Systems), and Application (Lighting, HVAC, Entertainment, Safety & Security, And Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031″. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The home automation and controls market size was valued at $52.98 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $156.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.05% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1058 Home automation and control system include high-end solutions, which also makes use of cutting-edge digital technology to simplify the usage of a number of household products. Better performance and efficiency are provided by automating household tasks. All electronic equipment in homes can be automatically controlled by home automation technology, or they can even be controlled remotely through wireless communication. With rapid advancements in technology, several devices are used in day-to-day activities, which are getting integrated, intuitive, and responsive.In addition, home automation systems require hubs and mobile applications, which are connected directly to router and IoT devices. The market for home automation and controls is being propelled by rising residential demand for comfort, energy efficiency, and increased security. Homeowners strive to automate their daily activities and save their energy use as smart technologies progress and become more widely available. Unmatched convenience and security are provided by the ability to remotely operate heating, cooling, lighting, and security systems using smartphones or voice-activated assistants. Additionally, the use of energy-efficient home automation systems is encouraged by rising environmental sustainability consciousness, further accelerating the market’s expansion.Prominent factors that drive the home automation and controls market growth market include growth in deployment of voice controlled home automation, smart home lighting system, home control systems, home automation devices, invasion of smartphones and tablets propelled a progressive transformation in the home automation, increase in the use of home automation systems among the elderly population, need for energy-efficient solution, and government initiatives toward construction of smart homes. However, lack of interoperability between smart devices hampers the growth of the home automation and controls market. Conversely, rapid urbanization in Asia is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the home automation and controls industry The global home automation and controls industry is segmented into type, technology, application, and region.Based on type, the home automation system segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mainstream home automation system segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.Based on technology, the computing network home automation systems segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The powerline home automation systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.Based on application, the safety and security segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segments analyzed in the report include Lighting, HVAC, Entertainment, and others.LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3f2ffb2c606244fac661f0fe5e71b59d Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.Analyst ReviewThe home automation and controls market is anticipated to depict a prominent growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growth in deployment of home automation devices, high adoption of wireless technologies, need for energy-efficient solutions, and government initiatives toward construction of smart homes. Conversely, rise in significance of IoT technology in home automation is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the home automation and controls industry.The home automation and controls market delivers integrated lighting, improved comfort, greater security, and better sanitation in an energy-efficient and smart way while saving operational costs for long term. In addition, smart devices within home automation system can connect and communicate with each other over wired and wireless network. The home automation and controls market exhibit high growth potential in safety and security sectors. The current business scenario has witnessed increase in demand for manufacturing of several automated components, particularly in the developing countries, such as China and India, owing to surge in population and rise in demand for home automation devices. The CXOs further added that companies in this industry have adopted various innovative techniques and strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix. In March 2021, Nortek Control, parent company of 2GIG Technologies, launched 2GIG EDGE security & automation panel integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and edge analytics. It enables compatibility with live feed ONVIF cameras to 2GIG EDGE panel that allows homeowners to use existing ONVIF devices for their surveillance needs.Key Finding of the Study:➢ In 2021, the home automation system segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.➢ The safety & security segment accounted for around 45.63% of the home automation and controls market trends in 2021.➢ EMEA contributed for the major share in the home automation and controls market, accounting for highest revenue home automation and controls market share in 2021.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:➢ This study comprises analytical depiction of the home automation and controls market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall home automation and controls market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The home automation and controls market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.➢ The report includes the share of key vendors and home automation and controls industry trends.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1058 Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:➢ Connector Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032➢ CNC Controller Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033➢ Power Over Ethernet Controller Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033➢ Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033➢ Power Electronics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033➢ Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032➢ Coupled Inductor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

