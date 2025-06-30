College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Welcomes New Utah Owner with Expansion Plans

From National Guard to Professor, New Owner’s Lifelong Mentoring Mission Comes Full Circle

As a teacher, soldier, and business advisor, I’ve always been passionate about helping people grow.” — Dr. Remington Curtis

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, a nationally recognized, purpose-driven company, is proud to announce new ownership of its Draper, Utah franchise, with plans to expand and create new jobs, as Utah County and Salt Lake continue to grow.

The franchise is now led by Dr. Remington Curtis, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, professor, and business broker who brings a lifelong passion for mentoring young professionals. He is joined by his brother-in-law and business partner, Ricardo Quiñones, who has a background in small business operations.

“As a teacher, soldier, and business advisor, I’ve always been passionate about helping people grow,” said Dr. Remington Curtis. “With College HUNKS, we’re not just providing moving and junk removal, we’re developing the next generation of professionals by teaching life skills like teamwork, accountability, and customer service.”

College HUNKS, which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, was founded by two college friends with a beat-up van and has since grown to over 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. The company’s commitment to training leaders and giving back is a cornerstone of its business model. For every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, with more than 5 million meals donated to date. Additionally, up to 70% of items hauled are either recycled or donated to nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill.

That commitment to service is what drew Curtis to the franchise. After earning his Ph.D. and teaching accounting at several universities, he transitioned back into industry through his role as a partner at Sunbelt Business Brokers of Utah, where he helped entrepreneurs buy and sell small businesses. When he saw the College HUNKS opportunity, he knew it was the right fit.

“This brand stood out,” he said. “It’s mission-driven, it’s proven, and it fills a real need in the community.”

Looking ahead, the new ownership team plans to expand operations along the Wasatch Front, while building a business that gives back to the communities they serve.

“Whether it’s sponsoring a Little League team or helping high schoolers prepare for their future careers, we’re committed to giving back,” Curtis said.

For more information about Utah HUNKS, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/ or call (801) 675-4774.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

