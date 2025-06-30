Tribute to Bob Monks

I was eight months pregnant with my second child in December of 1985 when Bob Monks offered me a job as the first general counsel, and the fourth person on staff at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS). We had met when he was working for then-Vice President George H.W. Bush and I was working at the Office of Management and Budget. I was immediately impressed with his incisive analysis, his ability to understand the most complex policy conundrums and isolate the key elements, his vigorous intellect, and – quite rare among people of his level of accomplishment and status – his openness to questions and disagreement. He even seemed to relish that.

Bob told me his new company was going to “advise institutional investors on corporate governance issues.” In that sentence, the only words I recognized were “advise,” “on,” and “issues.” But I was taken with his vision that ERISA, then just 11 years old, had created a category of investor, big enough, smart enough, and, as fiduciaries, obligated to resolve all conflicts in favor of the beneficial holders, that could reverse the separation of ownership and control defined by Adolf Berle and Gardiner Means in 1932.

He explained to me that this change was being accelerated because the creation of securities to finance any size of takeover had led to unprecedented abuses of shareholders by what we then called corporate raiders and by entrenched management. The (literally) colorfully named tactics like greenmail and golden parachutes, along with poison pills and coercive two-tier tender offers were siphoning off shareholder value because the playing field was so unbalanced it was essentially perpendicular.

Bob had a unique understanding of the collision of these two forces, the rise of not just ERISA and public pension funds but also endowments, mutual funds, and index funds, and the people on both sides of hostile takeovers and LBOs taking advantage of the “sleeping giants” of institutional investors. It was based in his omnivorous, in depth reading of history, law, economics, and finance, and in his experience in private law practice, as a two (later three)-time candidate for the Senate, as the top federal official overseeing ERISA, as CEO of an energy company and a financial services company, and as a public company board member. He had seen the corporate world from all perspectives, but it wasn’t until he was driving to a campaign event and stopped by a river polluted with oily chemical bubbles that he asked himself who was responsible for externalizing those costs, and concluded it was himself. Acting as a fiduciary for beneficial holders in the company pouring the effluent into the river, he had voted with management without ever considering the consequences.

He loved this quote from then-future Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis:

A shareholder may be innocent in fact but socially he cannot be held innocent. He accepts the benefits of a system. It is his business and his obligation to see that those who represent him carry out a policy which is consistent with the public welfare. If he fails in that so far as a shareholder fails in producing a result that shareholder must be held absolutely responsible, except so far as it shall affirmatively appear that the stockholder endeavored to produce different results and was overridden by a majority.

Bob told me that ISS was going to advise institutional investors to become more activist, and while I was home for several months with my new baby and toddler he helped draft the first corporate governance-related shareholder proposals, asking that poison pills be put to a shareholder vote. But it turned out that most of the fund managers he visited were not interested in activism. They told him they would be interested in advice on how to vote their proxies, because they were suddenly being presented with issues far more complicated than approving the management candidates for the board and the auditors.

So, when I arrived, he told me that was what we were going to do, and ISS became a proxy advisory firm. Just as the company started to break even in 1989, he moved on to create LENS, an activist fund, and I joined him there a year later. The day Bob died, I was testifying before a Congressional subcommittee, responding to charges from corporate executives that the proxy advice from ISS had become too powerful, even though they recommend a vote with management well over 90 percent of the time and the votes are advisory only.

In its ten years of operation, LENS invested in underperforming companies and pushed them to sell non-core assets, replace the CEO, and add more capable and independent directors. Most of the time our relationships with the companies were reasonably congenial, but in a few cases we had some tough battles, especially with Sears and Waste Management. The Sears fight included a proxy contest and a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal calling the board of directors “non-performing assets.”

We sold the LENS Fund in 2000, having out-performed the market during that time, but we kept our in-house research operation, and started The Corporate Library (later GMI Ratings after a merger with an outstanding firm founded by Stephen Davis, Howard Sherman, and Jon Lukomnik) and we designed a governance rating system based solely on the decisions and actions made by the board, not their published governance principles or “resume independence.” We sold that company to MSCI in 2014 and started ValueEdge Advisors with our LENS partner Richard Bennett. Bob and I also wrote many articles and books together, including five editions of an MBA textbook on corporate governance.

Through all of this, Bob was the ideal partner, mentor, and friend. The appreciation of being challenged I saw when we first met turned out to be the core of our work. He lived the idea that the best solutions come out of being told no and having to rethink your assumptions and check your calculations. He saw that the underperforming companies that would benefit from shareholder engagement were the ones like Sears, where the CEO was not only chairman of the board but CEO of the company’s largest and worst performing division (that was likely a very short performance review meeting), chair of the board’s nominating committee (so he was picking his own directors, including three who were full time Sears employees and unlikely to criticize the boss), and fiduciary for the company’s largest investor, the employee stock plan. All of our work, in four companies, the testimony before state and federal legislators and independent commissions, the articles and books, was dedicated to protecting the people capitalism is named after, the providers of capital, and making sure that hard questions are asked and good answers are demanded.

At first, the CEO of Sears, Ed Brennan, refused to meet with Bob. When he finally agreed, Bob flew to Chicago to see Mr. Brennan in his office on the 68th floor of what was once the tallest building in the world, then called the Sears Tower. The CFO met him in the lobby and as they took the long elevator ride up, the two men stood as far apart as they could in that small space, looking down at the floor. Finally, the CFO spoke. “This is the first time bad news has gone past the 66th floor.

Bob knew that you can’t make things better until you know what’s wrong. Teaching that lesson to shareholders, board members, and managers was his great work. When Bob started, shareholder lawsuits were brought by individual shareholders with very small holdings and settlements were quick and meaningless. Investors were not allowed to discuss proxy issues with more than 10 other shareholders unless they made a filing with the SEC. Directors served on as many as 10 public company boards at a time (former Defense Secretary Frank Carlucci served on 37 boards, averaging a meeting a day). They often had little or no stock and little or no expertise. Not one law school or business school had corporate governance in the curriculum. Studies showed portfolio managers were more likely to vote with management if the company was a client and in at least one case an investment manager changed its vote on a controversial merger after the acquiring company paid a million dollar extra fee. Fund managers did not have to disclose their votes (Bob pushed the SEC for 14 years before that requirement was imposed). While he continued to be frustrated by lack of progress in some areas, especially CEO pay, the advances in most of the other areas of corporate governance are all due in part to his influence, advocacy, and commitment to confronting those who try to insulate themselves from market forces, questioning assumptions, and protecting the interests of those who entrust their financial future to intermediaries.