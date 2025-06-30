Stars, Stripes & Bites: Fourth of July Food Truck Rodeo rolls into the State Farmers Market

RALEIGH – Round up your friends and family to kick off the weekend with food trucks and fun for all ages at the Fourth of July Food Truck Rodeo at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh. The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 4, and feature some of the Triangle’s top food trucks.

Guests can enjoy music, face painting, inflatables and line-dancing at the farmers market. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for a picnic-style evening.

“We are excited to offer this family-friendly event for the July 4 holiday,” said Monica Wood, manager of the State Farmers Market. “It is a great way to support local businesses while celebrating Independence Day.”

Hosted by Larger than Lemons in partnership with the State Farmers Market, admission and parking are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food truck vendors. A few regular farmers market vendors will be open, offering a mix of fresh fruits, veggies, plants, flowers, specialty foods, crafts and more. The N.C. Seafood Restaurant will be open its normal business hours of 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection, shop 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh at 1201 Agriculture Street. For more information on State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

