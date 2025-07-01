New GARDCO RTM Digital Micrometer

RTM Digital Micrometer RTM Digital Micrometer Kit

Optimal Tool for Measuring Replica Tape

The RTM Digital Micrometer sets a new benchmark for precision and reliability in surface profile measurement—making it easier to achieve consistent, standards-compliant results in any environment” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner USA (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries–announces its new offering the new RTM Digital Micrometer with the comprehensive RT Kit option.Accurate surface profile measurement is critical for ensuring coating adhesion, corrosion resistance, and compliance with industry standards. The GARDCO RTM Digital Micrometer delivers unmatched precision and repeatability, reducing the risk of costly rework and ensuring the long-term performance of protective coatings. Its advanced features and intuitive operation make it an indispensable tool for technical professionals in manufacturing, engineering, and quality assurance.Revolutionizing Surface Profile Measurement:The GARDCO RTM Digital Micrometer, engineered specifically for technical professionals and engineers is built for use with Testex Replica Tape, the industry’s trusted method for measuring blasted steel and textured coating profiles. The instrument streamlines the entire process, from measurement to data management, ensuring reliable, standards-compliant results every time.“Our RTM Digital Micrometer sets a new benchmark for precision and reliability in surface profile measurement—making it easier than ever for engineers and inspectors to achieve consistent, standards-compliant results in any environment” states James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO). This next-generation digital micrometer sets a new standard for accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use in surface profile measurement.Key Features and Benefits• Made in the USA: Designed and manufactured to the highest quality standards• Custom-designed: Designed to be the optimal tool for measuring replica tape, and makes taking measurements and creating reports easier than ever• Durable Construction: All-metal housing ensures long-term reliability in demanding industrial environments.• Efficient Power: Operates on a single AAA battery for maximum convenience in the field.• Time Required for Replicas: Less than 30 seconds required for most replicas• Dual-Unit Measurement: Instantly switch between microns and mils for maximum flexibility in any workflow.• Bright Digital Display: A high-contrast color screen with large numerals ensures visibility in all lighting conditions, reducing operator error and fatigue.• Robust Data Management: Built-in memory stores up to 250 readings with on-screen statistics. Export data directly to any computer via USB—no software installation required. Data is retrieved in .csv format for seamless reporting and archiving.• Automated Calculations: Select the appropriate replica tape grade, and the micrometer automatically applies the correct conversion factor and subtracts the 50 µm (2 mils) backing thickness, eliminating manual calculation errors.• International Standards Compliance: Features an “Average mode” that prompts users to average two readings, fully compliant with ASME B46, ASTM D4417, ISO 8503-5, NACE SP287, SSPC-PA 17, SP5, SP6, SP10, SP11-87T, and more.• Traceable Calibration: Each unit includes a Certificate of Calibration for quality assurance and audit compliance.The RT Kit Option: Comprehensive Surface Profile Measurement SolutionThe RT Kit Option is designed to provide technical professionals and engineers with a complete, ready-to-use package for accurate surface profile measurement using Testex Replica Tape. This all-in-one kit includes the GARDCO RTM Digital Micrometer, three cartons of replica tape in Coarse, X-Coarse, and X-Coarse Plus grades, a High Accuracy Burnishing Tool, a classic burnishing tool, an instruction manual, a USB cable for easy data export, a Certificate of Calibration for traceability, one AAA battery, and a custom carrying case for convenient transport and storage. By bundling all essential components, the RT Kit ensures users have everything needed for precise, standards-compliant measurements right out of the box, making it an ideal solution for quality control engineers, inspectors, and technical professionals in the field.Visit www.gardco.com for one of the largest selections of Paint and Coatings Physical Test and Quality Control Instrumentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.