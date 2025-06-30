Operator Injured in Trail Bike Crash in Winchester

CONTACT:

June 30, 2025

Winchester, NH – At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, Jacob Rogers, 32, of Winchester, NH, was operating a registered trail bike behind a residence on Elm Street in Winchester. While accelerating Rogers lost control of the trail bike, in the soft dirt, and crashed. The crash left Rogers with a serious lower-leg injury. He was assisted back to the residence on an ATV. After approximately 45 minutes, another individual called 911 to request an ambulance. The Winchester EMS Ambulance transported Rogers to the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and then met with Rogers at Cheshire Medical Center. Rogers was issued a violation summons for operating an OHRV with a suspended driver’s license. Mechanical issues with the trail bike and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions appear to be factors in the crash. Winchester Police and NH State Police assisted with the investigation.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV drivers to always operate in a reasonable and prudent manner for existing trail conditions and with regard for actual and potential hazards. In all cases, speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or object.