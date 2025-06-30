Military Parachute Market May Set New Growth Story | BAE Systems, Safran, Spekon, Vital Parachute Inc

Military Parachute Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military parachute market size was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global military parachute market is witnessing steady growth, driven by heightened security concerns stemming from territorial conflicts and the rising demand for UAV parachutes in military operations. The increasing use of parachutes for troop deployment and aerial deliveries during emergencies—such as wars, natural disasters, and epidemics—continues to fuel market expansion.In 2021, the round parachute segment emerged as the leading product type by revenue, commonly utilized by armed forces for deploying large airborne units. Meanwhile, the canopy segment led the market by component, and personnel parachutes accounted for the largest share by application. While North America currently dominates global revenue, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR by 2031, reflecting rising defense investments across emerging economies.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09102 The military parachute market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, supported by ongoing advancements in parachute technologies and increased defense spending on personal protective equipment. However, growth is somewhat constrained by challenges such as overstocked inventories in defense departments and lengthy government procurement processes.Military parachutes serve vital functions beyond traditional troop deployment. They are used to deliver supplies and equipment without requiring landing strips—an essential capability in modern military strategy. Round parachutes are favored for large-scale deployments, while square parachutes are typically used for deploying smaller, specialized units.Technological innovation has enhanced parachute performance, improving both safety and reliability. For example, in March 2020, Spekon was awarded a contract by the Bulgarian Air Force to supply KB-5 brake parachutes for MiG-29 aircraft, helping reduce landing distances.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-parachute-market/purchase-options Recent years have also seen growing integration of UAV parachutes into military use cases, contributing significantly to overall market growth. Additionally, several companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, investments, and product development to strengthen their global presence. For instance, in 2020, India’s DRDO developed the P7 Heavy Drop System, capable of dropping military equipment weighing up to 7 tons from IL-76 aircraft. The system is domestically produced, with L&T manufacturing the platform and Ordnance Factory producing the round parachutes.The global military parachute market is analyzed across type, distribution channel, drug class type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09102 Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global military parachute industry report include Aerodyne Research, LLC, Airborne Systems, BAE Systems, Ballenger International, LLC, Tactical Parachute Delivery Systems, Butler Parachute Systems, CIMSA Ingeniería de Sistemas, S.A., FXC Corporation, Magam Safety Ltd., Mills Manufacturing, NH Global, Sdn. Bhd., Vital Parachute Inc., Parachute Systems, Precision Aerodynamics, Safran, Aerial Delivery Solutions, LLC, and Spekon. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.Trending Reports:Military Simulation and Training Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-simulation-and-training-market-A14172 Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Military Radar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-radar-market-A47400

