Therapist turns personal immigration story into lifeline for others amid rising ICE concerns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national outrage grows over recent deaths and civil rights violations involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), California-based therapist Dora Valencia steps forward to help people navigate the legal system through trauma-informed immigration evaluation services Valencia, a licensed clinical social worker, draws on her own immigration story to support individuals facing cases related to the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), U-visa, T-visa and Extreme Hardship waivers. She provides culturally responsive psychological evaluations to help clients tell their stories in support of immigration relief.Born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. as a baby, Valencia spent her early childhood undocumented just miles from a border checkpoint. She doesn't recall being afraid of the checkpoint itself due to her age, but she does remember the constant need to stay cautious and aware. She learned what to say and how to carry herself if approached by border patrol."People don't leave home without a reason, whether it be fear of persecution, poverty, violence, or something just as challenging," said Valencia. "Those who immigrate to the United States are truly looking for a better life and America has always been seen as the land of promise and dreams. They see America as an opportunity to work hard and provide for their family."Now, as headlines expose alarming ICE facility conditions and the ongoing trauma endured by asylum seekers, Valencia's work is timelier than ever. Expert immigration evaluations help nearly 90 percent of cases secure relief. study analyzing 2,584 immigration cases that included forensic medical evaluations (covering both physical and psychological assessments) found that 81.6% resulted in a positive outcome, which is significantly higher than the national average grant rate of 42.4% during the same period.Valencia offers immigration evaluation services amid growing national concerns around immigrant safety and due process. She serves clients across California through secure Telehealth sessions in both English and Spanish. To schedule an appointment with Dora Valencia, LCSW, contact Lisa Eaton Therapy and Coaching's Intake Coordinator at 949-236-1990 or intakes@lisaeatontherapy.com.Lisa Eaton Therapy and Coaching is a California-based TeleHealth practice committed to doing therapy differently. Founded by licensed therapist and coach Lisa Eaton, the practice offers high-quality, results-driven mental health and coaching services designed to help clients feel truly supported and guided through life's challenges. Since launching in 2021 as a group practice, Lisa Eaton Therapy has expanded its reach while maintaining a high-touch, compassionate approach rooted in clinical expertise and human connection. Serving clients across California, including Irvine, Los Angeles, San Diego and beyond, the practice prioritizes client experience, cultural responsiveness and lasting change. Learn more at https://lisaeatontherapy.com

