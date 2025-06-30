From Azure to M365: CloudIBN Delivers Seamless Microsoft Security Coverage along with cybersecurity services

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN ensures seamless Microsoft security coverage from Azure to M365, backed by expert cybersecurity services for complete cloud protection.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a globally recognized provider of managed Cybersecurity Services , proudly introduces a powerful new offering: Seamless Microsoft Security Coverage Across Azure and Microsoft 365. This service delivers unified protection for businesses using Microsoft platforms—encompassing infrastructure, identity, endpoints, and cloud apps—without gaps, silos, or complexity.As organizations increasingly rely on Microsoft 365 for productivity and Azure for cloud infrastructure, securing both environments with a coordinated defense strategy is vital. CloudIBN bridges the gap, offering expertly managed Microsoft Security Solutions that align policies, monitoring, and response across both platforms.Why Unified Microsoft Security Coverage Is CriticalSecurity gaps between Microsoft 365 and Azure can lead to:1. Misconfigured access controls2. Blind spots in threat detection3. Inconsistent compliance enforcement4. Delayed incident response across environmentsCloudIBN solves this by integrating Microsoft Defender, Intune, Sentinel, Entra, and Purview across all Microsoft workloads, providing complete visibility, policy consistency, and centralized response.Managing both Azure and M365 security separately? Schedule a Free Integration Strategy Call → https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Does Seamless Microsoft Security Look Like?CloudIBN’s fully managed service connects every layer of your Microsoft ecosystem:1. Microsoft Defender Suite2. Defender for Endpoint, Identity, Office, and Cloud3. Unified security telemetry across devices and cloud apps4. Real-time threat blocking across users, emails, and infrastructureMicrosoft Intune1. Mobile Device Management (MDM) across hybrid and BYOD setups2. Unified endpoint compliance for Azure-hosted workloads and M365 apps3. Risk-based policy enforcement tied to Defender signalsMicrosoft Sentinel (SIEM)1. Correlates activity across Azure logs, M365 logs, and Defender alerts2. Automated investigation and incident response3. Unified dashboards for SOC teams and auditors4. Microsoft Entra (Identity Governance & Conditional Access)5. Consistent identity and access policies across M365 and Azure services6. Role-based access for Azure subscriptions, storage, databases, and Teams7. Enforces least privilege and Zero Trust models8. Microsoft Purview (Compliance & DLP)9. Data classification across SharePoint, OneDrive, Azure Storage, and SQL10. Unified DLP enforcement for data in transit, at rest, and in use11. Policy compliance monitoring for GDPR, HIPAA, ISO, and moreCloudIBN’s Seamless Approach: How It Works1. Discovery & Security Posture AnalysisReview of current Azure and M365 configurations, Secure Scores, and identity permissions.2. Policy HarmonizationAlignment of Defender, Entra, and Intune settings across both environments.3. Integrated MonitoringLogs from Azure, M365, and third-party apps ingested into Microsoft Sentinel and reviewed by CloudIBN’s 24x7 SOC.4. Continuous Compliance MappingAutomated policies mapped to regulatory controls with monthly reporting.Is your Microsoft security strategy fragmented? Request a Unified Microsoft Security Blueprint → https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-cybersecurity-in-usa/ Key Benefits of CloudIBN's Unified Microsoft Security Solutions1. End-to-End Visibility from Endpoint to Azure Infrastructure2. Rapid Threat Detection and Response3. Consistent Compliance Across All Microsoft Services4. Reduced Tool Fatigue and Alert Noise5. Strategic Use of Existing Microsoft LicensesWhy CloudIBN?✔ Microsoft Solutions Partner – Security & Azure Specializations✔ Dedicated 24x7 SOC with certified Microsoft security experts✔ 12+ years of experience securing hybrid and cloud-first enterprises✔ Trusted by clients in BFSI, legal, education, tech, and governmentMicrosoft 365 and Azure are powerful on their own—but exponentially more secure when unified through Microsoft Security Services. CloudIBN’s seamless Cybersecurity Solutions integrate the full Microsoft security ecosystem—including Defender, Sentinel, Intune, Entra, and Purview—into a single, expertly managed protection fabric.With 24x7 oversight, intelligent automation, and regulatory alignment, you gain peace of mind knowing that your enterprise is defended everywhere, all the time—across users, devices, apps, and cloud environments. Secure smarter. Comply faster. Respond instantly—with CloudIBN and Microsoft Security Solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.