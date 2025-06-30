Cord Blood Banking Services Market to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%

Government authorities have supported research & clinical trials of cord blood stem cells, thus increasing the interest of healthcare companies to invest in research & commercialization of cord blood” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cord Blood Banking Services Market generated $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Surge in awareness about cord blood cells among people, increase in the adoption of cord blood banking services to treat various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, immune disorders, and others, growth in the prevalence of cord blood banking services in maternity hospitals, and rise in population across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global cord blood banking services market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of services is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in investment in research and commercialization of cord blood stem cell therapies by healthcare companies is expected to create massive opportunities for the growth of the industry.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/111 Public cord blood banks are operated by non-profit organizations with the help of government funding, which allows the donation of the newborns’ cord blood. This donation of cord blood is made available for multiple applications due to difficulty in maintaining the viability of stem cells. Cord blood collected in public banks is utilized by patients who need to undergo an urgent transplantation, research institutes, and research-based pharmaceutical companies for development of novel drugs. Private cord blood banks are privately owned banks where the parents can store the cord blood of newborn for personal use, which may be required in the treatment of a family member in the future. Public cord blood banks possess competitive advantages in developed geographies such as North America and Europe. In addition, the public cord blood banking market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in developing countries in Asia-Pacific and few African countries. Cord blood banking services market forecast from 2020 to 2030.Cord blood stem cells banking is a lucrative market in North America and European countries. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, with $400.1 million; however, LAMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5%. Cost structure of the stem cell treatment has a major impact on the growth of stem cell application in developed countries. Similarly, stem cells collected from cord blood are used in treatment of rare diseases, including metabolic diseases and immune diseases. The overall cord blood banking services market has shifted its focus from clinical trials to commercialization.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/111 Based on application, the diabetes segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the total market. The metabolic disorders segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.Based on component, the cord tissue segment generated the majority share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market. The same segment is predicted to exhibit the CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market. The LAMEA, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.Major Market Players:Cord for LifeNational Cord Blood ProgramCordvidaPerkinelmer Inc.Americord Registry LLCChina Cord Blood CorporationCovis GroupCordlife Group LimitedCryo-Cell International, Inc.Lifecell international Pvt. Ltd.Read More:Dental Sterilization Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-sterilization-market-A09536 Surgical Drapes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-drapes-market Cell Culture Media Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-culture-media-market-A47229 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

