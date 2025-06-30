U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market to Reach $48.5 Bn by 2035| Market is segmented on basis of type, distribution channel

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected market size of $48.5 billion by 2035, exhibiting a 5.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2033. This growth is fueled by an aging population, a rise in chronic diseases, and advancements in technology.Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market. However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and oxygen-related products present opportunities in the market.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11424 Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric populations, and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market. However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for home medical equipment is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Key Takeaways:On the basis of type, the therapeutic equipment segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.On the basis of distribution channel, the offline channel segment dominated the market in 2023. However, the online channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing aging population, and shift toward value-based healthcare drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market.Segmental Overview:The U.S. home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel. By type, the market is divided into durable medical equipment, and other home medical equipment. The durable medical equipment segment is further classified into therapeutic equipment, mobility assist & patient support equipment, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. The therapeutic equipment segment is further classified into home respiratory therapy equipment, home IV equipment, home physical therapy equipment, home negative pressure wound therapy devices, and home braces and related products.The aging population further drives the need for chronic disease management products. As people live longer, they often experience multiple chronic conditions simultaneously, increasing the reliance on home medical devices for daily monitoring and care. Rise in demand for effective at-home care solutions, including blood pressure monitors, respiratory devices, and glucose monitors, is driving the market growth. Thus, the prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population create substantial opportunities for the home medical equipment market, fostering growth as patients seek to manage their health at home.In addition, rise in initiatives by key players is significantly contributing to the market growth. For example, in March 2022, Owens & Minor, Inc. acquired Apria, Inc. for approximately $1.6 billion, strengthening its position in the home medical equipment market. This acquisition combines Owens & Minor’s Byram Healthcare business with Apria, enhancing patient, provider, and payer experiences. In addition, the merger will create one of the most extensive portfolios of complementary products, addressing both chronic and non-chronic conditions. It also expands the product delivery and distribution model, enabling better accessibility and efficiency in serving patients. Such strategic acquisitions and investments by key industry players improve market offerings, enhance service delivery, and meet the growing demand for home healthcare solutions, thereby driving the market growth and innovation.The U.S. home medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel. By type, the market is divided into durable medical equipment, and other home medical equipment. The durable medical equipment segment dominated the market share in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand for home-based care solutions. Advanced therapeutic devices, such as CPAP machine, oxygen concentrators and nebulizers, address increase in need for effective treatment at home, improving patient outcomes and convenience. CPAP & BiPAP devices, in particular, play a crucial role in managing sleep apnea by ensuring consistent airflow and enhancing patients’ quality of life. In addition, technological advancements and supportive healthcare policies enhance the adoption of these devices, further driving growth in the therapeutic equipment segment.Depending on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to strong reliance on in-person interactions for purchasing home medical equipment. Many patients prefer consulting with healthcare professionals or visiting retail stores to assess and receive proper guidance on equipment usage. In addition, offline channels offer personalized customer service, which builds trust and ensures the proper fitting and understanding of medical devices, further driving the segment's dominance.However, the online channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in consumer preference for the convenience of shopping from home. E-commerce platforms offer a wider range of home medical equipment, competitive pricing, and doorstep delivery, making them an attractive option. In addition, enhanced online support services, product reviews, and easy return policies further drive the growth of online sales.Leading Market Players:Abbott LaboratoriesBaxter International Inc.B. Braun Melsungen AGBecton, Dickinson and CompanyGeneral Electric Company (GE Healthcare)Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.Invacare CorporationJohnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)Medtronic Plc.Smith & Nephew Plc.Read More:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

