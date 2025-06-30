Timor-Leste Ratifies SAMOA Agreement

Mon. 30 of June of 2025, 15:04h

The National Parliament approved, in a Plenary Session held on June 22, Draft Resolution No. 17/VI/2nd, referring to the ratification of the SAMOA Agreement, with 58 votes in favor, with no abstentions or votes against.

The ratification proposal was submitted to the National Parliament by the Government, following the deliberation of the Council of Ministers, meeting on April 30, 2024, which approved the respective draft resolution proposal presented by the interim Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Francisco Guterres, current Minister of the Interior.

The SAMOA Agreement, signed on November 15, 2023, on the island of Samoa, establishes the new legal framework for partnership between the European Union and the member countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), succeeding the Cotonou Agreement, which expired in 2020.

The SAMOA Agreement, which is valid for 20 years, defines the common principles governing relations between the European Union and the OACPS States, with emphasis on human rights, democracy and good governance; peace and security; human and social development; sustainable and inclusive economic growth; environmental sustainability and climate change; as well as migration and mobility. The agreement is based on a common basis for all signatories, complemented by three specific regional protocols for Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, adapted to the contexts and challenges of each region.

The SAMOA Agreement was signed during the Special Session of the OACPS Council of Ministers with the European Union, held in Samoa on November 14 and 15, 2023, in a meeting co-chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

The OACPS is an intergovernmental organization comprising 79 countries from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which maintains a historic partnership with the European Union in the areas of economic development, regional integration and political cooperation. Timor-Leste joined the OACPS in 2007. END.