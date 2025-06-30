CloudIBN Empowers Organizations to Secure Microsoft 365 & Azure 24x7 along with Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN secures Microsoft 365 & Azure with 24x7 support and expert cybersecurity services, empowering businesses to stay protected always.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a premier global provider of managed cloud and Cybersecurity Services , announces the expansion of its comprehensive Microsoft-focused offerings by delivering 24x7 Managed Security for Microsoft 365 and Azure. As businesses accelerate cloud adoption, CloudIBN steps in as a strategic partner to secure their digital journey—ensuring complete, always-on protection for Microsoft’s most widely used platforms.With a certified team of Microsoft security experts and a round-the-clock Security Operations Centre (SOC), CloudIBN brings peace of mind to IT teams and business leaders alike. The newly enhanced service guarantees real-time threat detection, automated response, and compliance assurance for organisations that rely on Microsoft 365 and Azure for daily operations.A New Era for Cybersecurity Solutions in the CloudMicrosoft 365 and Azure form the foundation of modern enterprises. From collaboration tools like Outlook and Teams to scalable virtual infrastructure and databases in Azure, these platforms host vast amounts of business-critical data. But with that convenience comes an increased attack surface.As remote work expands and hybrid cloud models become the norm, the threats facing Microsoft environments are evolving rapidly. CloudIBN’s 24x7 Cybersecurity Solutions are engineered to proactively address these risks with the speed, intelligence, and precision required in today’s digital-first world.Ready to secure your Microsoft cloud assets 24x7? Book a Free Cloud Security Assessment: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Key Features: End-to-End Protection for Microsoft 365 and AzureCloudIBN’s service delivers enterprise-grade protection and full-stack management of the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Here’s what’s included:Microsoft 365 Security Management1. Advanced phishing and malware protection with Microsoft Defender for Office 3652. Conditional access policies, MFA enforcement, and insider risk management3. Microsoft Purview integration for DLP, data governance, and compliance4. Secure Score analysis and ongoing policy tuningAzure Security Management1. Microsoft Defender for Cloud: posture management and workload protection2. Azure Firewall, NSG, and endpoint protection configuration3. Identity management and governance using Microsoft Entra ID4. Secure DevOps and container protection for cloud-native apps24x7 SOC Monitoring1. Real-time alerting through Microsoft Sentinel2. Human-in-the-loop analysis of high-risk events3. Incident triage, forensics, and containment support4. Ongoing threat hunting and analyticsDiscover how CloudIBN builds real-time defenses around Microsoft 365 & Azure. Schedule a Live Security Demo: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-cybersecurity-in-usa/ How the Service Works: A Holistic Security FrameworkStep 1: Environment AuditCloudIBN begins with a full assessment of Microsoft 365 and Azure environments to map vulnerabilities, access points, and misconfigurations.Step 2: Framework ImplementationMicrosoft-native tools are integrated and configured in accordance with best practices—backed by CloudIBN’s proprietary security blueprint.Step 3: 24x7 Management & OptimizationSOC teams use Microsoft Sentinel to monitor activity continuously, while automated scripts and expert analysts respond to threats instantly.Step 4: Reporting & Compliance ReviewsMonthly executive reports highlight improvements, incidents handled, and action plans. Compliance dashboards are maintained and regularly audited.Why Businesses Trust CloudIBNCloudIBN’s unique approach blends technology, talent, and time-tested security methodology. Key differentiators include:1. Microsoft Gold Partner with Cloud & Security Competencies2. Certified Azure & Microsoft 365 Security Engineers (SC-200, AZ-500, MS-500)3. Dedicated 24x7 SOC with Global Coverage4. Proven Microsoft Security Deployment Frameworks5. Tailored Compliance Mapping for HIPAA, ISO, SOC 2, PCI, and GDPRFrom email to endpoints, virtual machines to containerized workloads—CloudIBN delivers Cybersecurity Solutions with depth, agility, and clarity. Microsoft Security Services : Maximized by ExpertiseMicrosoft provides powerful security tools—but most businesses lack the internal resources or expertise to configure and operate them effectively. CloudIBN unlocks the full potential of:1.Microsoft Defender for Cloud – Unified security management and threat protection for Azure and hybrid environments2.Microsoft Sentinel – SIEM-as-a-service with built-in automation and AI-based analytics3.Microsoft Entra ID – Seamless identity and access management4.Microsoft Intune – Device and compliance policy enforcement across remote teamsCloudIBN ensures these tools are aligned, integrated, and fully operational—24x7.Security Without Interruption, Managed by ExpertsWith the rise of cloud workloads and remote teams, security is no longer optional—it’s foundational. CloudIBN’s 24x7 Microsoft 365 & Microsoft Security Services offer thedepth, flexibility, and reliability organizations need to secure their Microsoft environments continuously and comprehensively.Powered by advanced Microsoft security tools and backed by human expertise, CloudIBN delivers the Cybersecurity Solutions modern businesses need to defend, adapt, and grow in a high-risk digital world.Related Services:VAPT Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.