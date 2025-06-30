Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash & 2x Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B3002495                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2025 | 2027 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Haman Brijraj

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, NY

VIOLATION:

  • DUI Drug

  • 2x Reckless Endangerment

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Multiple Sustained

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a roll-over crash located on Vermont Route 7A in Dorset, Vermont. Manchester Police Department along with Northshire Rescue Squad arrived on scene followed by Vermont State Police. It was discovered that Brijraj was in operation of the motor vehicle when he rolled-over his car with two juvenile occupants inside. Brijraj was seen on scene displaying signs of impairment and had to be brought to SVMC for medical treatment. Brijraj was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on September 08, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI drug, and 2x reckless endangerment.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 | 0830 hours         

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

