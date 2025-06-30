Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash & 2x Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3002495
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2025 | 2027 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 7A
TOWN: Dorset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Haman Brijraj
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, NY
VIOLATION:
- DUI Drug
- 2x Reckless Endangerment
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Multiple Sustained
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a roll-over crash located on Vermont Route 7A in Dorset, Vermont. Manchester Police Department along with Northshire Rescue Squad arrived on scene followed by Vermont State Police. It was discovered that Brijraj was in operation of the motor vehicle when he rolled-over his car with two juvenile occupants inside. Brijraj was seen on scene displaying signs of impairment and had to be brought to SVMC for medical treatment. Brijraj was issued a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division on September 08, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer for the charges of DUI drug, and 2x reckless endangerment.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 | 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.