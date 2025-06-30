Microsoft Security Gets a Boost with CloudIBN’s Certified 24x7 Support & Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN enhances Microsoft Security with certified 24x7 support and advanced cybersecurity services, ensuring robust protection and seamless IT operations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a leading global provider of managed IT and Cybersecurity Services, proudly announces the launch of its Certified 24x7 Microsoft Security Support offering. With this strategic initiative, CloudIBN reinforces its mission to provide always-on protection for organisations leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem—including Microsoft 365, Azure, Defender, Sentinel, and other critical security tools.As the digital threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, businesses face growing challenges in maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. CloudIBN answers that call with a specialized Microsoft-certified team providing real-time support, incident management, and proactive threat defense—24 hours a day, 365 days a year.The Need for Continuous Cybersecurity SolutionsToday’s security breaches don’t follow business hours. From ransomware to phishing and zero-day exploits, modern threats can strike at any time. According to the latest research, nearly 60% of data breaches are detected outside of traditional working hours. Yet, most organizations still rely on limited in-house resources or reactive measures.CloudIBN fills this critical gap with its certified 24x7 support model, ensuring continuous coverage and expert escalation capabilities when seconds matter. The service offers clients the assurance that their Cybersecurity Solutions are always active and aligned with best practices.Is your Microsoft environment truly protected 24x7? Talk to Our Security Experts Now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What CloudIBN’s Certified 24x7 Support IncludesCloudIBN’s comprehensive offering is more than just “after-hours” help—it’s a fully managed, real-time protection framework built around Microsoft Security Solutions, delivered by a global SOC team.Key components of the service include:1. 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC)Active threat monitoring, detection, and response for Microsoft 365, Azure, and cloud workloads.2. Certified Microsoft Security EngineersA team of Microsoft Certified Security Administrators and Architects managing all layers of protection.3. Proactive Threat HuntingRegular scans and pattern analysis using Microsoft Sentinel and Defender to uncover hidden risks.4. Incident Escalation & Response PlaybooksAutomated and manual response workflows designed for rapid containment and recovery.5. Unified Alert ManagementIntegration of Defender and Sentinel into a single-pane dashboard for efficient response.6. Security Posture ManagementContinuous improvement via Secure Score reviews, attack simulation testing, and policy optimization.How the 24x7 Support System WorksStep 1: Onboarding & AssessmentCloudIBN begins with a full audit of your Microsoft security environment—benchmarking current tools, settings, and risks.Step 2: Integration & ConfigurationExperts configure and unify Microsoft tools like Defender for Endpoint, Sentinel, Intune, and Entra ID for seamless operations.Step 3: Always-On MonitoringCloudIBN’s Global SOC team monitors your environment in real time using intelligent analytics, threat feeds, and rule-based detection.Step 4: Alert Triage & ResponseEvery alert is categorized by severity and handled through documented runbooks. High-priority threats receive immediate response and escalation.Step 5: Review & OptimizeMonthly reports, Secure Score tracking, and policy tuning help your organization evolve with the threat landscape.Ready to put your Microsoft Security on autopilot? Get Started with a Free Trial: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-cybersecurity-in-usa/ Why Choose CloudIBN’s 24x7 Microsoft Security Solutions?CloudIBN’s offering goes far beyond traditional IT support. This is proactive, intelligent defense tailored for Microsoft environments and backed by:1. Microsoft Gold Partner Status2. Certified Security Experts (MS-500, AZ-500, SC-200)3. Global Tier-3 SOC Facilities4. SLAs with Response Times Measured in Minutes5. Proven Track Record Across IndustriesWhether you’re a mid-sized business or a multinational enterprise, CloudIBN ensures you never face threats alone. You gain access to a dedicated team of Microsoft security veterans who work as an extension of your internal IT.Key Microsoft Security Tools Under Our WatchCloudIBN’s certified support spans the full Microsoft Security suite:1. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint – Protect endpoints with AI-based detection and real-time remediation.2. Microsoft Sentinel – Automate incident correlation and threat detection with a cloud-native SIEM.3. Microsoft Entra ID – Secure identities and manage access with precision.4. Microsoft Intune – Enforce device compliance and application management.5. Microsoft Defender for Cloud – Monitor workloads and resources across Azure and hybrid environments.Each tool becomes exponentially more powerful when integrated and managed under a unified framework—delivered 24x7 by CloudIBN.With the introduction of Certified 24x7 Microsoft Security Services & Support, CloudIBN is changing the game for modern enterprises. With the introduction of Certified 24x7 Microsoft Security Services & Support, CloudIBN is changing the game for modern enterprises. No more worrying about after-hours threats, no more silos in your Microsoft security ecosystem. Just seamless, round-the-clock defense managed by certified professionals who care about your business as much as you do. In a world where threats never sleep, CloudIBN ensures your business never stops protecting itself.

About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

