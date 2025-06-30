EBC Financial Group wins Best CFD Provider at the 2025 Online Money Awards—recognised for delivering flexibility, innovation, and performance in global CFD trading.

First-time recognition from the Online Money Awards reflects EBC’s global leadership in CFD innovation, transparency, and trader-focused product development.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has been named Best CFD Provider at the 2025 Online Money Awards, marking its first recognition from the respected industry platform. The award reflects the Group’s ongoing expansion in its multi-asset product suite, enhancement of trade execution technology, and launch of various client-focused innovations, particularly in the fast-evolving CFD space.

The accolade comes as EBC expands its trading suite with the launch of over 100 U.S.-listed ETF CFDs—offering clients leveraged access to diversified market exposures across global themes. Designed to meet growing demand for thematic and tactical instruments, the new suite enables traders to respond dynamically to sectoral and macro narratives ranging from clean energy and U.S. tech to dividend-yielding assets, fixed income, and emerging markets.

“This award speaks directly to how EBC continually meets the needs of today’s traders—with an emphasis on flexibility, transparency, and access to smarter, more diversified products. The Group’s ETF CFDs are designed with these priorities in mind, helping clients take directional positions on market themes that matter—at lower costs, with real-time execution, and the ability to go long or short. This win reflects the Group’s ongoing focus on putting traders first,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.

ETF CFDs: Thematic Access, Tactical Control

The addition of over 100 ETF CFDs to EBC’s platform represents a major expansion of its product range. Clients now have access to ETFs issued by Vanguard, iShares (BlackRock), and State Street Global Advisors, listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, covering a wide spectrum of market opportunities, including geographic allocations such as the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and Asia-Pacific-focused ETFs; sector-based themes covering U.S. healthcare, energy, consumer goods, and technology; as well as fixed income strategies through high-yield and investment-grade bond ETFs.

Clients can also trade style-based indices, including value, growth, and dividend-focused baskets—providing greater precision in portfolio positioning. Unlike traditional ETF investing, EBC’s CFD structure enables traders to gain exposure without incurring fund management fees, while offering the flexibility to take long or short positions in real time. With leverage available for enhanced capital efficiency and zero commission on most trades, the ETF CFD product line delivers a compelling solution for active traders seeking both tactical opportunities and thematic diversification.

Enhancing Platform Capabilities and Execution Performance

EBC’s win at the Online Money Awards follows a series of platform enhancements in 2025, including expanded multilingual support, smart liquidity routing, and performance upgrades that support execution speeds as low as 20ms. EBC’s proprietary tools—such as the Trading Black Box and Private Room—enhance pricing and execution control for traders, supporting its broader efforts to deliver high-integrity, high-performance platforms across markets.

The Online Money Awards, hosted by Holiston Media, recognise excellence in the financial services and fintech sectors, with winners selected through a blend of editorial analysis and investor feedback.

This recognition adds to EBC’s growing list of accolades in 2025, including its recent dual wins at the World Finance Forex Awards 2025 for Most Trusted Broker and Best Trading Platform—reinforcing the Group’s global momentum across multiple asset classes and client segments.

This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves a significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

For more information about EBC Financial Group and its award-winning services, visit www.ebc.com.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

