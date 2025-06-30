Global Aquaculture Feed Market To Reach $93.44 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.9%.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aquaculture Feed Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Growth In The Aquaculture Feed Market?

The aquaculture feed market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $63.89 billion in 2024 to $69.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in seafood consumption, research and development initiatives, regulatory support, economic viability of aquaculture, globalization of aquaculture operations.

What Is The Forecasted Growth In The Aquaculture Feed Market For Upcoming Years?

This market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $93.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable aquaculture practices, alternative protein sources, climate change adaptation, health and disease management, e-commerce and supply chain optimization.

Could You Delve Deeper Into The Key Drivers Propelling The Aquaculture Feed Market?

The increasing demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the aquaculture feed market going forward. Seafood refers to aquatic creatures and fish that can be eaten by humans, such as fish, shrimp, and even octopuses. Seafood is harvested or farmed for human consumption and is a significant source of protein and nutrients. Aquaculture feed is one of the most effective ways to develop high-quality seafood for human consumption.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Aquaculture Feed Market Share?

Major companies operating in this market include Alltech Inc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Avanti Feeds Limited, Ocean Star International Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Betagro Group, De Heus Vietnam LLC, Schouw & Co. AS, BioMar A/S, Cargill Inc., Coppens International BV, Hanpel Tech Co. Ltd., Inve Aquaculture Inc., Nutriad International NV, Biomin, Bluestar Adisseo, Wilbur-Ellis Nutrition LLC, New Hope Group, Grobest Holdings Limited, NovoNutrients, EniferBio, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Norel Animal Nutrition, Zeigler Bros Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Aquaculture Feed Market?

Major companies operating in this market are adopting strategic partnerships to develop a new range of feed products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Such collaborations involve alliances between feed manufacturers, industry experts, research organizations, and other stakeholders to enhance the development, production, and distribution of aquaculture feeds.

Could You Describe The Market Segmentation Of Aquaculture Feed?

Here's how the aquaculture feed market is segmented:

1 By Product Type: Pellets, Extruded, Powdered, Liquid

2 By Ingredient Type: Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, Additives, Other Ingredients

3 By Species Type: Carp, Marine Shrimps, Tilapias, Catfishes, Marine Fishes, Salmons, Freshwater FW Crustaceans, Trouts, Other Species

4 By Distribution Channel: Store Based, Online

5 By End User: Commercial, Household

The sub-segments are as follows:

1 By Pellets: Floating Pellets, Sinking Pellets

2 By Extruded: High-Energy Extruded Feed, Low-Energy Extruded Feed

3 By Powdered: Fine Powder, Coarse Powder

4 By Liquid: Nutrient Solutions, Flavor Enhancers

What Are The Leading Region In The Aquaculture Feed Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in this market in 2024. The regions covered in the aquaculture feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the aquaculture feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

