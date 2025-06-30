Automated External Defibrillators AED Market Forecast To Reach $2.52 Billion By 2029 With 6.3% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automated External Defibrillators AED Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated external defibrillators aed market has witnessed robust growth in recent years and is poised to continue this momentum. The market is forecasted to grow from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This impressive growth can be attributed to several factors, majorly increased awareness and training about the device, governmental initiatives and regulations supporting its use, a higher incidence of cardiac arrest cases, focus on workplace safety, and the growth of community-based public access programs.

What Is The Automated External Defibrillators AED Market Growth Forecast?

This valuable data unravels a promising forecast for the AED market, predicting growth from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.52 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Major trends shaping these predictions include the development of AEDs with real-time feedback and coaching, the adoption of smart connectivity, and remote monitoring, focus on user-friendly AED designs and interfaces, implementation of pediatric mode in AEDs, integration of CPR feedback technology, and introduction of AEDs with extended battery life.

What Are The Key Drivers Predicted To Fuel Automated External Defibrillators AED Market Growth In The Coming Years?

A prime driver stimulating this growth is the rising incidence of cardiac arrests, a sudden, life-threatening medical scenario that requires immediate intervention to restore normal heart rhythms. A report published by the British Heart Foundation BHF revealed that nearly 7.6 million individuals in the UK are affected by heart and circulatory diseases, and the figure is expected to rise in the future. AEDs, therefore, present a life-saving solution to this escalating problem, and their demand is set to soar.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automated External Defibrillators AED Market?

Key industry players influencing the growth trajectory of the AED market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik, BPL Medical Technologies, CU Medical System Inc., Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., ViVest Medical Technology Co. Ltd., and others. These major companies have been focusing on technological advancements, such as the development of cellular, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity tools to ensure reliable services to end-clients.

What Is The Automated External Defibrillators AED Market Segmentation?

The AED market is segmented based on the Type, Technology Type, Size Type, Patient Type, and End-User. The Type segment is further divided into Wearable and Non-Wearable AED devices, the Technology Type section includes Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic AEDs, while the Size Types categorizes into Standard and Pediatric AEDs. The market also differentiates between Adults and Children in the Patient Type section and has a comprehensive End-User segment, including Hospitals, Public Access Settings, Homecare settings, Pre-Hospitals Care, Emergency Medical Service Providers, and Other End-Users.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Ai In The Automated External Defibrillators AED Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the automated external defibrillator market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

