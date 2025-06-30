Sleep Better at Night: CloudIBN’s Expert VAPT Services Protects Your US Assets

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where cyberattacks occur every 39 seconds, American businesses are constantly on edge. The anxiety of potential data breaches, ransomware threats, or regulatory violations keeps many executives awake at night. But CloudIBN is changing that. Through its advanced Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) offerings, CloudIBN delivers the protection and peace of mind every business leader needs.CloudIBN’s VAPT Services don’t just scan for risks—they simulate real attacks, uncover hidden vulnerabilities, and ensure your digital assets remain protected from known and emerging threats. With these expert-led services, you can finally sleep soundly knowing your enterprise is secure.“We’re in the business of peace of mind,” said Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at CloudIBN. “Our VA&PT services give U.S. businesses the insight and control they need to keep their most valuable assets safe—day and night.”The Sleep Crisis in Cybersecurity: Why Businesses Are Losing RestAs digital infrastructures grow more complex, so do the cyber threats targeting them. From sophisticated phishing campaigns to supply chain compromises, attackers are finding increasingly creative ways to breach networks, steal data, and disrupt operations.A recent report highlights:1. The average breach lifecycle is 277 days2. 83% of businesses will suffer at least one data breachThe average cost of a U.S. breach is $9.44 millionDespite heavy investments in security tools, most businesses don’t truly know how vulnerable they are. That’s why CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services have become a game-changer—providing visibility, verification, and protection all in one.Discover the risks before attackers do. Request a no-obligation VA&PT strategy today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Are VA&PT Services, and Why Do They Matter?1. Vulnerability AssessmentThis process involves scanning systems, software, and networks to detect known security flaws like unpatched software, outdated components, and misconfigurations.2. Penetration TestingGoing a step further, CloudIBN’s ethical hackers simulate real-world cyberattacks to explore how an attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities—and how far they could go.When combined, these VA & PT Services offer businesses an unparalleled level of risk insight and mitigation planning.How CloudIBN’s Expert VA&PT Protects Your AssetsCloudIBN doesn’t believe in “checklist” cybersecurity. Our VAPT methodology is built on precision, customization, and clarity.1. Asset Discovery & ScopingWe identify all in-scope systems, assets, and dependencies to ensure complete coverage. This includes internal networks, web apps, APIs, cloud environments, and more.2. Vulnerability Scanning & Manual ReviewOur team runs a combination of commercial-grade scanners and manual inspection techniques to find both common and obscure vulnerabilities.3. Simulated Attack ExecutionWe simulate real attacks—external and internal—to test security controls, lateral movement, and privilege escalation, all under strict ethical protocols.4. Detailed Risk ReportingCloudIBN delivers comprehensive reports with:1. Executive-level summaries2. Vulnerability risk ratings (CVSS)3. Exploitation likelihood4. Clear remediation steps5. Retesting & Post-Remediation ValidationWe verify fixes with re-assessment and offer ongoing VA & PT Services to support evolving environments.Let us help you sleep better at night. Book your enterprise security: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Why CloudIBN?1. Experience That MattersWith over 26 years in cybersecurity, CloudIBN has helped enterprises across the U.S. secure their networks and pass critical audits with confidence.2. U.S. Compliance ExpertiseWe work across HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI-DSS, NIST, and other U.S. regulatory standards, embedding compliance readiness into every VAPT engagement.3. Certified Ethical HackersOur team holds CEH, OSCP, and CISSP certifications and follows OWASP Top 10, MITRE ATT&CK, and CIS benchmarks.4. Business-Aligned ReportsOur reports are crafted for decision-makers, bridging the gap between IT, CISO, and boardroom stakeholders.Sleep Easy with CloudIBN. Cybersecurity anxiety is real—and justified. But with CloudIBN by your side, you gain more than a testing service. You gain a partner committed to your security, your compliance, and your peace of mind. Through expert VAPT Audit Services , CloudIBN helps you discover the unknown, eliminate threats before they happen, and protect what matters most. So you—and your business—can finally rest easy.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services : https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

