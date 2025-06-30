Architect-Led Pre-Purchase Design Advice Helps Brisbane Buyers Make Informed Property Decisions

Director Dion Seminara conducting a pre-purchase site inspection, providing expert advice to a client on renovation potential and planning considerations.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Brisbane’s property market grows more competitive, prospective buyers are increasingly seeking architectural insight before committing to a home or investment. dion seminara architecture is responding to this demand with a Pre-Purchase Design Advice service that offers in-person or online consultations to assess a property’s design potential before purchase.

Led by Director Dion Seminara, a Registered Architect with over 30 years of experience and a strong background in residential renovations, the consultation offers a pragmatic first step for buyers who want to ensure their chosen property supports future plans for renovation, lifestyle improvement, or return on investment.

“Buying a property is one of the biggest financial and lifestyle decisions a person can make,” said Dion Seminara. “Our Pre-Purchase Design Advice service helps people understand what’s possible, and what’s not, before they sign the contract.”

The service is ideal for buyers considering homes in established suburbs or tricky sites where layout changes, renovations, or extensions may be required. With over 30 years of architectural experience, Dion provides personalised advice on:

• Feasibility of future renovations or extensions

• Orientation and site responsiveness

• Planning and council constraints

• Layout potential and room relationships

• Indoor-outdoor connection and landscape opportunities

• Preliminary budget expectations

This early guidance helps clients avoid costly surprises, plan future renovations with confidence, and assess the true value of a property beyond what is visible on inspection day.

Pre-Purchase Design Advice can be booked as a standalone service or used as a gateway into the firm’s broader design process, including the SHAPE Design Consultation and tiered design packages.

“Sometimes all it takes is one good conversation to make a smart property choice,” said Dion. “We’re here to make sure our clients go in with clarity, not guesswork.”

