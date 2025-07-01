Westport Café Debuts New Dinner Menu with a French Twist – a Fusion with Puerto Rican Soul in Kansas City

Westport Café is a modern French bistro located in the heart of Kansas City’s Historic Westport District since 2010. It was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award in 2024. James Beard–nominated Executive Chef Romain Monnoyeur and Sous-Chef Christopher Velez collaborate on new dishes, giving Kansas City the best of both French and Puerto Rican worlds. Chef Romain Monnoyeur of Westport Cafe - a 2024 James Beard semifinalist. Chefs collaborate to add unique flair to French food in Kansas City's Historic Westport District. Westport Café launches new menu featuring French dishes with chef collaboration that leverages Puerto Rican pairing of flavors.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport Café, Kansas City’s acclaimed modern French bistro, has unveiled its most ambitious dinner menu to date—an inventive blend of classic French cuisine and vibrant Puerto Rican influences that reflects the city's evolving culinary culture. The new menu marks the restaurant’s 15-year anniversary and showcases the collaboration between Executive Chef Romain Monnoyeur and Sous-Chef Christopher Velez.

Located in the heart of Kansas City’s Westport district, the bistro has long been a favorite for locals and visitors seeking a culinary experience with complex, flavorful dishes expertly prepared. As Kansas City prepares to welcome global attention as a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city, Westport Café is elevating the dishes at this culinary destination.

“We see this new menu as an innovative combination,” says Chef Monnoyeur, a 2024 James Beard semifinalist. “Kansas City is lacking Puerto Rican food influences, and its inclusion with classic French entrees has an extraordinary result — dishes rooted in our collaboration of two cultures that pair well together.”

Menu Highlights — available now through October

• Grouper Almondine – seared grouper over recaíto beurre blanc and wasabi, nodding to Caribbean flavor with French finesse..

• Pork Loin Charcutière – pink-peppercorn-crusted tenderloin, artichokes, and a pickled strawberry for a sweet-savory finish.

• Galette de Crabe & Sorullo – French crab cake paired with a spiced Puerto Rican-style corn fritter.

• Steak Tartare – Sazón and espelette seasoning, key lime/pequillo gel, pork rind, cascabel oil. Pommes gaufrette

“Chef Romain is formerly trained, a master in French cuisine, and he’s been a mentor to me,” says Velez. “This is my first collaboration to contribute to a menu, and I'm thrilled Romain was open for me to contribute Puerto Rican flavors from my heritage and upbringing. I put my heart and soul into it.”

Originally from France, Monnoyeur and his partners, Nicolas Mermet and Kevin Mouhot, fell in love with Kansas City over a decade ago after training in French culinary schools and staging at a fine restaurant in nearby Parkville. They opened Westport Café to deliver “French flair without the fuss,” and have built a loyal following through thoughtful food, elevated cocktails, and an approachable neighborhood vibe.

“We’re already welcoming food media and event planners scouting for where to dine and entertain guests ahead of 2026,” says Monnoyeur. “This menu reflects a cultural food journey using fresh, locally available ingredients found in French and Puerto Rican foods — it honors where we came from and where we’re going.”

Menu available now through October, with ongoing seasonal ingredient substitutions.

The restaurant’s forward-thinking mindset is part of why it has gained national recognition—including a recent James Beard nomination—and why it's being tapped by hospitality insiders preparing for the international influx of visitors during the 2026 World Cup.

About Westport Café

Westport Café is a modern French bistro located in the heart of Kansas City’s historic Westport district (419, Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111). Founded in 2010 and owned by three French culinary school graduates—Romain Monnoyeur, Nicolas Mermet, and Kevin Mouhot—the restaurant offers elevated yet approachable French fare with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, inventive cocktails, and global influences. Westport Café has earned national recognition, including a James Beard Award semifinalist nod. With a commitment to culinary creativity and community, Westport Café has expanded on its success with the launch of Cezanne Kansas City, which showcases art in its event space at 2016 Main. www.westportcafeandbar.com @westportcafekc

