Marko Stout’s Exhibition at Mriya Gallery Sells Out Amid Strong Collector Demand

Contemporary artist Marko Stout at his sold-out exhibition at Mriya Gallery, NYC (Spring 2025). Guests gather at Mriya Gallery for the opening night of Marko Stout’s sold-out Spring 2025 exhibition. Mriya Gallery welcomed an international audience to Marko Stout’s highly anticipated solo show.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed contemporary artist Marko Stout has concluded a highly successful solo exhibition at Mriya Gallery in New York City, with the show selling out entirely during its run. The exhibition, which featured a curated series of metallic print works and sculptural pieces, has been recognized as one of the standout exhibits of the Spring 2025 season.All metallic print artworks featured in the show were sold, with prices ranging between $40,000 and $80,000. A signature metallic gold female torso sculpture drew significant interest and was acquired by a private collector based in Dubai for $315,000. The transaction marks one of the most notable sales from the exhibition, contributing to the event’s strong commercial performance.The collection showcased Stout’s signature use of high-gloss metallic finishes, surreal compositions, and themes centered on identity, luxury, and cultural perception. Known for his bold visual language and refined aesthetic, Stout continues to draw interest from collectors, critics, and curators on an international scale.Mriya Gallery reported strong attendance throughout the exhibition, noting steady foot traffic from both domestic and international visitors. The gallery cited an enthusiastic response from first-time collectors as well as established patrons familiar with Stout’s previous work.Stout’s exhibitions have garnered increasing attention in recent years, with coverage in outlets such as Rolling Stone, Variety, Us Weekly, and Architectural Digest. His unique blend of contemporary pop art and conceptual commentary continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

