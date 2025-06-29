Protecting GP Discretion in Valuing Incentive Units: Lessons from Walker v. FRP

In Walker v. FRP Investors GP, LLC (Apr. 15, 2025), the Delaware Court of Chancery, in a post-trial opinion, held that the general partner, FRP Investors GP, LLC (“GP”), of a limited partnership, FRP Investors, L.P. (the “Partnership”), breached its obligations under the Limited Partnership Agreement (the “LPA”) when determining the “Threshold Value” of newly issued incentive units (“B Units”) of the Partnership. The B Units permitted key managers of Foundation Risk Partners Corp., a company held by the Partnership (the “Company”), to participate in the growth in value of the Company above the Threshold Value of the B Units issued to them. Private equity firm Warburg Pincus controlled GP, which controlled the Partnership. The Plaintiff, who was the former CFO of the Company, did not receive any of the newly issued B Units and his existing Partnership stake thus was diluted by the new issuance. He claimed that, as a result of GP’s breach, the Threshold Value for the newly issued units was set too low, which exacerbated the dilution of his stake. The court awarded the Plaintiff damages for the increased dilution that resulted from GP setting the Threshold Value too low.

Key Points

The court found that GP did not have discretion under the LPA to rely on the Company’s last regularly prepared valuation to determine Threshold Value. The decision highlights that, notwithstanding general provisions in a limited partnership agreement granting broad authority to a general partner, the general partner must comply with any specific obligations set forth in the agreement. The LPA expressly granted GP full discretion to operate the Partnership and issue Partnership units, but (as is typical) required that GP determine Threshold Value for new incentive units based on the proceeds that would be received for the Company’s assets in a hypothetical arm’s-length sale “immediately prior” to the issuance. The court held that GP’s reliance on the Company’s last quarterly valuation, which had been prepared two months before the issuance, did not meet the LPA’s immediacy requirement. The holding came as a surprise to some practitioners, who would have thought, in the context of overall broad discretion granted to a general partner in the limited partnership agreement, that the general partner would have had discretion to decide whether reliance on the previous quarter-end valuation met such an immediacy requirement.

In interpreting the LPA's immediacy requirement, the court was influenced by the LPA's standard "profits interests" provision.

The decision may be distinguishable from other situations in several respects.

The decision highlights the court's willingness to reconstruct what a "reasonable determination" of value by a general partner would have been if it had complied with its obligations.

In light of the decision, certain changes to standard provisions in limited partnership agreements should be considered. See "Practice Points" below for suggested drafting changes that may bolster protection for a general partner in connection with valuations when issuing new partnership incentive units.

Background

In 2016, the Plaintiff, Cornelius Walker, together with his friends, formed a new insurance agency. In 2017, they entered into a partnership with Warburg to create the Company, a nationwide insurance brokerage. Warburg, working collaboratively with Company management, took an active role in the Company’s operations and strategy. From the outset, the founders’ and Warburg’s goal was to grow the Company as quickly as possible and then to sell it at a significant multiple.

In 2017, Walker, as the founding CFO, received A Units (capital interests) and B Units (incentive units). In 2020, Warburg, having become dissatisfied with Walker’s performance, replaced him with a new CFO and issued new B Units to the new CFO. At the behest of Walker’s close friends at the Company, Warburg, rather than firing Walker and exercising the right to buy back his Partnership units, gave Walker a “vanity title” and permitted him to retain his units. (Walker was the only person who had ever been removed from management yet permitted to retain his units. If GP had repurchased Walker’s units, he would have received $9.7 million from the repurchase; instead, he received more than $50 million when the Company was sold.)

In 2021, after the Company received an (unexpectedly high) initial acquisition proposal from a third party, the Partnership sought to amend Walker’s employment agreement so as to limit the proceeds he would receive on a sale of the Company; but Walker refused to agree. In February 2022, in anticipation of an imminent sale of the Company, GP distributed the remaining authorized B Units to Company management (the “February 2022 Issuance”). Walker, no longer part of management, was not included in the February 2022 Issuance, and the issuance thus diluted his stake. Later in 2022, the Company was sold; and the proceeds were distributed based on the LPA’s waterfall provisions and the provisions governing distributions to B Unit holders.

Walker brought suit, claiming that GP violated parameters set forth in under the LPA for determining the Threshold Value for the B Units issued in the February 2022 Issuance. That breach, Walker asserted, resulted in the Threshold Value being too low—which exacerbated the dilution of his stake. He requested damages of $2 million—the additional amount he believed he would have received (above the $50 million that he actually received) when the Company was sold, if GP had correctly determined the Threshold Value.

Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn held that GP breached the LPA requirements with respect to determining the Threshold Value for the B Units issued in the February 2022 Issuance. She calculated the damages, for the increased dilution caused by the too-low valuation, at $416,249 (plus interest).

Discussion

The Partnership’s capitalization. As is typical, the Partnership’s A-1 Units, which were capital interests, had been issued to the Company’s founders and Warburg; A-2 Units, which were capital interests, had been issued as currency in acquisitions by the Company; and B Units, which were incentive units, had been issued to the Company’s founding managers and, later, to the CFO who replaced Walker.

How the B Units worked. B Units were incentive units that permitted the holders to share in the future growth of the Company (i.e., the growth after the issuance of the units, during the time the units were held). As the Company’s enterprise value grew, so did the amount that would be paid to B Unit holders in the event of a sale of the Company. A new issuance of B Units would dilute the stake of any existing B Unit holder who was not issued a pro rata portion of the new B Units—and the lower the Threshold Value that was established, the greater the dilution would be.

GP’s general authority under the LPA. The LPA expressly granted GP “full and complete discretion” to manage the Partnership’s business; to issue Partnership Units; and to exercise the right (under the Restricted Unit Agreements (“RUAs”) through which B Units were issued) to repurchase units. The LPA provided that, when GP made determinations, it was “entitled to consider only such interests and factors it desire[d].”

LPA requirements relating to valuation in connection with issuances of new Units. The LPA granted GP sole discretion to issue new Units. With respect to A-1 Units, the LPA provided a dispute resolution procedure should the recipients challenge GP’s valuation. With respect to A-2 Units, the LPA contained no restrictions on GP’s valuation. With respect to B Units, the LPA provided that GP had to establish the Threshold Value, based on the Company’s enterprise value. The LPA provided that Threshold Value for B Units was the amount that, in the “reasonable determination of GP,” would be distributed with respect to then outstanding B Units if, “immediately prior to the issuance,” the Partnership’s assets were sold for their Fair Market Value and distributed to the partners, after the Partnership’s liabilities were satisfied. Fair Market Value was defined as GP’s “reasonable determination” of the cash value of the Partnership’s assets that would be obtained in a hypothetical arm’s-length sale of the assets between informed and willing parties. The LPA also provided that GP’s determination of Fair Market Value would be “final and binding for all purposes of [the LPA].”

In addition, and as is typical, the LPA provided, with respect to B Units, that GP must set a Threshold Value “to the extent necessary to cause such B Units to constitute Profits Interests.” Under IRS rules, partnership units are “profits interests” if their valuation at issuance is not greater than the company’s enterprise value. When that is the case, as the units represent only an opportunity to share in the company’s future growth, the issuance is not a taxable event for the recipients.

How GP valued the B Units issued in the September 2022 Issuance. It was Warburg’s practice to value the Company at the end of each quarter. When new A Units were issued, GP used the valuation determined at the end of the previous quarter. Warburg explained that this process, first, avoided individual negotiations over valuation of newly issued units; and, second, resulted in the same valuation being applied to all units issued in the same quarter (which Warburg referred to as the “law of one price”). To determine the Threshold Value of the B Units issued in the February 2022 Issuance, Warburg (“reflexively,” as the court described it) had GP engage in the same process, using the last regularly prepared valuation as of the end of the previous quarter (the “December 31 Valuation”).

The Plaintiff claimed that this process violated the LPA requirements that the Threshold Value for B Units be determined based on what the fair market values of the Partnership’s assets would be immediately prior to the issuance if sold in an arm’s-length and fully informed transaction. The Plaintiff argued that the December 31 Valuation did not did not reflect value immediately prior to the issuance, as it was determined two months before the issuance; and that did not reflect a hypothetical fully informed sale, as the December 31 Valuation did not reflect significant developments since that time (relating to the Company’s sale process) nor Warburg’s contemporaneous internal views on valuation.

The court found that the valuation of the B Units issued in the February 2022 Issuance violated the LPA requirements. GP argued that, consistent with the broad discretion granted to it under the LPA, it had the discretion to determine that a valuation determined two months prior to the issuance met the LPA’s “immediately prior” requirement—a conclusion that, we believe, many practitioners would have supported. The court, however, stressed that, reading the LPA as a whole, the “immediately prior” requirement should be interpreted taking into consideration the LPA’s “profits interests” provision. For B Units to constitute profits interests under IRS rules, the court noted, they must have a certain threshold value when issued. On that basis, the court concluded that, in context, the LPA’s immediacy requirement was not satisfied by use of the two-months-old December 31 Valuation. The court also found that use of the December 31 Valuation did not satisfy the LPA’s fully-informed requirement, as there had been significant Company developments, known to GP, that were not reflected in the December 31 Valuation.

Rejection of Warburg’s arguments as to why reliance on the December 31 Valuation was reasonable.

GP’s discretion. Warburg argued that the general, broad discretion accorded to GP under the LPA permitted GP to use its discretion in determining whether the December 31 Valuation met the LPA’s immediacy requirement relating to Threshold Value. The court disagreed, stating that this argument “wr[ote]…out altogether” the immediacy requirement and Profits Interests definition; and, “[t]aken to its logical conclusion,..would afford GP the discretion to use a valuation of any age, so long as GP thought it was timely enough.”

GP's discretion. Warburg argued that the general, broad discretion accorded to GP under the LPA permitted GP to use its discretion in determining whether the December 31 Valuation met the LPA's immediacy requirement relating to Threshold Value. The court disagreed, stating that this argument "wr[ote]…out altogether" the immediacy requirement and Profits Interests definition; and, "[t]aken to its logical conclusion,..would afford GP the discretion to use a valuation of any age, so long as GP thought it was timely enough."

"Law of one price." Warburg also argued that reliance on the December 31 Valuation was appropriate under the "law of one price"—adherence to which was Warburg's practice and was expected by investors, as it avoids inequities among asset classes that would be created by issuing equity at different prices during the same quarter. The court responded that the law of one price "has not home in the LPA," and GP was bound by the LPA's terms. Under the LPA, the court stated, the Threshold Value was "not contractually tied to the last quarterly valuation or the last issuance of A Units…[but] to GP's reasonable determination of enterprise value immediately prior to the issuance of additional B Units." Moreover, the court noted (in a footnote) that there was no contemporaneous evidence of GP having invoked the law of one price at the time. Rather, the record evidenced "much handwringing" by Warburg and GP about the proceeds Walker would receive on the Company's sale, "cogitation on how to freeze [Walker's] B units," and a failed effort to cap Walker's stake through an amended employment agreement that he refused to agree to.

Final and binding determination. Warburg also argued that the LPA excluded unitholders from participating in the valuation process, as it offered no dispute resolution mechanism to challenge GP's "final and binding" determination of Fair Market Value (whereas the RUAs allowed unitholders to challenge GP's valuations related to the repurchase of A Units). The court responded that the constraints on GP imposed with respect to determining Threshold Value were applicable "regardless of whether and how a unitholder c[ould] challenge the determination."

Determination of damages. The court rejected the analyses by the parties’ respective experts that estimated what the Company’s enterprise value actually was on the date of the February 2022 Issuance. The court stressed that damages, instead, had to be based on what a reasonable determination of enterprise value by GP would have been if GP, as required, had made the determination immediately prior to the February 2022 Issuance. The court relied on RUAs that GP had distributed four days before the February 2022 Issuance—“in context,” the court wrote, “this [was] ‘immediately prior to the issuance,’ in compliance with the LPA.” The court made adjustments based on Warburg’s (proprietary) internal model that was prepared two days after the February 2022 Issuance and reflected Warburg’s “best guess about FRP’s future.”

Practice Points

Drafters of limited partnership agreements, representing general partners, should consider the following: Profits interests. Consider expressly stating that any parameters, procedures or requirements with respect to valuation of incentive units that are set forth in the agreement are set forth solely for purposes of seeking to ensure that the units will constitute “profits interests” for U.S. federal and applicable state tax purposes, and that they will not in any way affect the interpretation of any other provision of the agreement nor imply that the general partner has any duty to any partner to determine any particular threshold value or to mitigate in any way any dilution from the issuance of new units. In addition, consider stating that the partnership and general partner will have no responsibility for any adverse tax consequences to any management partner as a result of any taxing authority’s challenge to the determination of threshold value of incentive units. No duty to mitigate dilution. Consider expressly stating that there is no limit on the number of new incentive units that can be issued by the partnership under the agreement, and no partner can make a claim and bring a cause of action against the partnership or the general partner based on any dilution arising from such issuance. Valuation. Consider specifying, where appropriate, that the general partner, when determining threshold value, can take into account such interests and factors as it chooses in its sole discretion, and can, but is not required to, rely entirely or to any extent it chooses on the most recent quarterly (or other) valuation of the partnership.

