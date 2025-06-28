BREAKING: Heinrich Announces Public Lands Sales Provisions Struck from Reconciliation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) today issued the following statement announcing that public lands sales provisions included in Republicans’ so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” were stricken from the legislation after thousands of Americans raised their voices to demand that public lands stay in public hands: “Today is a major victory for our public lands. Thank YOU for your incredible outpouring in defense of our American birthright. Because of you, the lands that we cherish will remain OURS. “And to those already plotting to go after our public lands another way: Don’t. Unless you like losing.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.