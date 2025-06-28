MPD Investigating Congress Heights Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Seventh District officers responded for a report of a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Mellon Street, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located an adult male and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both conscious and breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/GXcGHGG_3Po

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25093685

