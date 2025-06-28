Submit Release
RE: Waterbury Parade Detours

Roadways are now back open!

 

Subject: Waterbury Parade Detours

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Berlin

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

With the parade in Waterbury today, there’s some updated roadway closures to take note of. This is at the cross roads of Stowe St and Railroad St in Waterbury

 

Union St is one way going south over the bridge.  Railroad St is open both directions. Stowe St going north from the intersection is open.

 

This incident is expected to last for the parade duration. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

