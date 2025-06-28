Waterbury Parade Detours

State of Vermont

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

With the parade in Waterbury today, there’s some updated roadway closures to take note of. This is at the cross roads of Stowe St and Railroad St in Waterbury

Union St is one way going south over the bridge. Railroad St is open both directions. Stowe St going north from the intersection is open.

This incident is expected to last for the parade duration. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

