Waterbury Parade Detours
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Berlin
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
With the parade in Waterbury today, there’s some updated roadway closures to take note of. This is at the cross roads of Stowe St and Railroad St in Waterbury
Union St is one way going south over the bridge. Railroad St is open both directions. Stowe St going north from the intersection is open.
This incident is expected to last for the parade duration. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
